Houston Cougars Pass Catchers Steady in Season Debut
In Houston's Thursday night win against Stephen F. Austin, the Houston Cougars dominated all 60 minutes of their season-opener with a 27-0 shutout win. In his Cougar debut, the spotlight and media attention naturally fell on Conner Weigman.
Weigman completed 15 of 24 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a quarterback rating of 76.5. While he didn't put up video game numbers, Weigman made the right plays when the Cougars needed it most. Whether it was hitting a man who was wide-open or extending a drive by using his legs, Weigman did his job to put the Cougars in a position to win.
But who stood out on the Cougars' offense? While the rushing attack was a massive reason for the Coogs' success on Thursday night, the receiving core had a large role in the offense as well. Evaluating receivers can be a tricky subject at times, but there was one standout player who defined the Cougars' spectacular start to the season.
Connor Weigman and Tanner Koziol: A Duo to Watch
Though the ground game worked with efficiency for the Cougars on Thursday night, there was a standout player in the receiving room who led the team in both receptions (seven) and receiving yards (63). That player was Ball State transfer Tanner Koziol. Yes, he is a tight end, but he is a critical part of the passing game. He caught the first Cougar touchdown of the season to begin the scoring in Houston's shutout win against the Lumberjacks.
On multiple occasions, Weigman looked to Koziol in critical downs, and the veteran transfer answered the call every time. Koziol's ability to create mismatches over the middle gave Houston’s passing game a receiver they can rely on, and it’s clear he could become Weigman’s security blanket this season.
During his three years at Ball State, Koziol was a standout in every sense of the word. In 2024, Koziol earned multiple honors, including Group of 5 First Team All-American by HERO Sports, Third Team All-America from College Football Network, and a spot on the All-MAC Second Team.
Receiver Rhythm Still Taking Shape in Houston
While Koziol led the way, Houston’s other receivers had a quieter, yet equally important, impact on the game. While their volume wasn't large, Amare Thomas and J'Marion Burnette both found the endzone and had around 40 receiving yards. Thomas caught 3 passes on Thursday for 44 yards, while Burnette's only reception resulted in a 39-yard touchdown to extend Houston's lead to 17-0 before the half.
Mekhi Mews, Harvey Broussard III, and Dean Connors each had receptions as well, though the group struggled to generate significant yardage after the catch.
One surprise from the opener was the quiet night for Stephon Johnson, who finished without a reception. Expected to be one of Houston’s top playmakers on the outside, Johnson never found a rhythm in the passing game, which likely limited the offensive production.
In the postgame presser, Weigman was frustrated with how little action Johnson received, saying that the duo's ability to connect will only get better as the season goes on. With conference play still more than a week away, there's plenty of time for Weigman and Johnson to find a steady rhythm.