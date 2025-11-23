Houston Cougars On SI

Houston Cougars PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Loss to TCU

Here’s a look at how the Houston Cougars graded out, according to PFF.

DJ Burton

Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) celebrates with defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) after an interception during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium.
Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) celebrates with defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) after an interception during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Cougars seem to be starting a trend.

Every time they have been ranked this year, the very next week they lose to fall out of the top-25. The Horned Frogs marched into the Third Ward and beat the Coogs 17-14.

Here’s how the Houston Cougars graded out against TCU, according to PFF.

How PFF Graded Houston’s Offense

Houston Cougars tight end Kaleb Thomas
Houston Cougars tight end Kaleb Thomas (35) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Houston Cougars could not get anything going offensively for most of the game and the unit’s PFF grades reflect it.

Tight end Kaleb Thomas was the highest graded Houston player and finished with a 59.5 pass offense grade, a 72.1 pass block grade and a 68.5 run block grade.

Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' offense:

  • TE Kaleb Thomas, 22 snaps, 70.2 (overall grade)
  • WR Mekhi Mews, four snaps, 69.6
  • WR Amare Thomas, 71 snaps, 67.7
  • QB Conner Weigman, 73 snaps, 67.2
  • HB DJ Butler, 19 snaps, 66.6
  • HB Dean Connors, 57 snaps, 62.9
  • LG Matthew Wykoff, 41 snaps, 60.8
  • TE Wyatt Herbel, four snaps, 60.0
  • WR Jaquise Martin, 28 snaps, 57.7
  • LG Jason Brooks Jr., 32 snaps, 57.3
  • C Demetrius Hunter, 73 snaps, 56.8
  • LT Alvin Ebosele, 73 snaps, 56.5
  • WR Koby Young, 48 snaps, 55.8
  • HB Stacy Sneed, four snaps, 55.1
  • RT Dalton Merryman, 73 snaps, 55.0
  • RG McKenzie Agnello, 73 snaps, 52.3
  • TE Tanner Koziol, 71 snaps, 45.0
  • WR Harvey Broussard III, 36 snaps, 44.7

How PFF Graded Houston’s Defense

Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III
Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) celebrates his defensive stop against the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Houston defense had a pretty good day on Saturday, but just could not get it done when it mattered.

Cornerback Will James had a near-perfect day in coverage, with a 92.0 coverage grade, the highest on the team by far. He also recorded a 69.4 run defense grade and a 64.7 tackle grade.

Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' defense:

  • CB Will James, 66 snaps, 91.8 (overall grade)
  • DE Eddie Walls III, 70 snaps, 79.3
  • CB Wrook Brown, 53 snaps, 74.7
  • SS Marc Stampley II, 12 snaps, 72.6
  • DT Carlos Allen Jr., 55 snaps, 66.8
  • DT Myles Parker, eight snaps, 65.4
  • OLB Latreveon McCutchin, 32 snaps, 63.6
  • MLB Jalen Garner, 55 snaps, 62.9
  • CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., 68 snaps, 62.6
  • OLB Brandon Mack II, 46 snaps, 62.5
  • MLB Carmycah Glass, 21 snaps, 62.1
  • DT DK Mays, one snap, 60.0
  • DT Zavian Tibbs, one snap, 60.0
  • DT Khalil Laufau, 67 snaps, 59.6
  • MLB Sione Fotu, 49 snaps, 68.9
  • SS Blake Thompson, 11 snaps, 54.2
  • SS Kentrell Webb, 71 snaps, 51.1
  • LB Corey Platt Jr., 27 snaps, 49.2
  • FS Jordan Allen, 60 snaps, 48.5
  • CB Zelmar Vedder, eight snaps, 38.9

Published
