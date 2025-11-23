Houston Cougars PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Loss to TCU
The Houston Cougars seem to be starting a trend.
Every time they have been ranked this year, the very next week they lose to fall out of the top-25. The Horned Frogs marched into the Third Ward and beat the Coogs 17-14.
Here’s how the Houston Cougars graded out against TCU, according to PFF.
How PFF Graded Houston’s Offense
The Houston Cougars could not get anything going offensively for most of the game and the unit’s PFF grades reflect it.
Tight end Kaleb Thomas was the highest graded Houston player and finished with a 59.5 pass offense grade, a 72.1 pass block grade and a 68.5 run block grade.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' offense:
- TE Kaleb Thomas, 22 snaps, 70.2 (overall grade)
- WR Mekhi Mews, four snaps, 69.6
- WR Amare Thomas, 71 snaps, 67.7
- QB Conner Weigman, 73 snaps, 67.2
- HB DJ Butler, 19 snaps, 66.6
- HB Dean Connors, 57 snaps, 62.9
- LG Matthew Wykoff, 41 snaps, 60.8
- TE Wyatt Herbel, four snaps, 60.0
- WR Jaquise Martin, 28 snaps, 57.7
- LG Jason Brooks Jr., 32 snaps, 57.3
- C Demetrius Hunter, 73 snaps, 56.8
- LT Alvin Ebosele, 73 snaps, 56.5
- WR Koby Young, 48 snaps, 55.8
- HB Stacy Sneed, four snaps, 55.1
- RT Dalton Merryman, 73 snaps, 55.0
- RG McKenzie Agnello, 73 snaps, 52.3
- TE Tanner Koziol, 71 snaps, 45.0
- WR Harvey Broussard III, 36 snaps, 44.7
How PFF Graded Houston’s Defense
The Houston defense had a pretty good day on Saturday, but just could not get it done when it mattered.
Cornerback Will James had a near-perfect day in coverage, with a 92.0 coverage grade, the highest on the team by far. He also recorded a 69.4 run defense grade and a 64.7 tackle grade.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' defense:
- CB Will James, 66 snaps, 91.8 (overall grade)
- DE Eddie Walls III, 70 snaps, 79.3
- CB Wrook Brown, 53 snaps, 74.7
- SS Marc Stampley II, 12 snaps, 72.6
- DT Carlos Allen Jr., 55 snaps, 66.8
- DT Myles Parker, eight snaps, 65.4
- OLB Latreveon McCutchin, 32 snaps, 63.6
- MLB Jalen Garner, 55 snaps, 62.9
- CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., 68 snaps, 62.6
- OLB Brandon Mack II, 46 snaps, 62.5
- MLB Carmycah Glass, 21 snaps, 62.1
- DT DK Mays, one snap, 60.0
- DT Zavian Tibbs, one snap, 60.0
- DT Khalil Laufau, 67 snaps, 59.6
- MLB Sione Fotu, 49 snaps, 68.9
- SS Blake Thompson, 11 snaps, 54.2
- SS Kentrell Webb, 71 snaps, 51.1
- LB Corey Platt Jr., 27 snaps, 49.2
- FS Jordan Allen, 60 snaps, 48.5
- CB Zelmar Vedder, eight snaps, 38.9