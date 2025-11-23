No. 23 Houston Cougars Struggled to Go for the Kill vs. TCU
On Saturday evening, the college football playoff hopes of the No. 23 Houston Cougars were officially crushed. Head coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars suffered their third loss of the season to the TCU Horned Frogs by a score of 17-14.
Despite four defensive takeaways, the Houston offense struggled to get things moving against a battered TCU defense. While Conner Weigman and the Cougars were able to capitalize on two of the four Horned Frog turnovers, they had a variety of chances to take control of the game.
Aside from the passing game, the Cougars beat the Horned Frogs in almost every offensive category. Despite showing a promising rushing attack, Houston only managed to put up 14 points against a TCU defense that's been questionable in recent weeks.
"Winning" the Turnover Battle
With four total turnovers, the Cougars had opportunities to control the pace of the game. TCU is currently winless this season when they turn the ball over more than two times in a football game.
Houston quarterback Conner Weigman had a less-than-ideal night against the Horned Frogs. The transfer from Texas A&M completed just 15 of 29 passes for 161 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Weigman excelled in the ground game with 114 rushing yards on 14 carries.
The first turnover in favor of the Cougars came early in the second quarter. Hoover attempted to hit wide receiver Eric McAlister downfield, but cornerback Will James came down with Houston's first interception of the evening. The Cougars found the endzone 11 plays later to capitalize on the TCU mistake.
Unfortunately, Houston's offense would only capitalize on one other Horned Frog turnover the rest of the way. When an opposing offense turns the ball over on four separate occasions, one would expect a team like the Cougars to score more than twice.
Troubles in the Kicking Game
Despite four punts in the second half, Houston still had multiple chances to tie or take the lead against the Horned Frogs late in the game. Starting kicker for the Cougars, Ethan Sanchez, played a vital role in the loss on Saturday...just not in a good way.
In the fourth quarter, Sanchez missed two kicks that could have changed the game's outcome. The first miss came on a 49-yard attempt, and the second miss came from only 38 yards out. With how consistent the senior has been this season, it's unfortunate that two of his most important misses came in a must-win game against TCU.