Houston Cougars Player Spotlight of the Week: Dean Connors
Houston's brand of explosive offensive football sought to be rebirthed in 2025 under the instruction of offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, with the transfer portal additions of junior quarterback Conner Weigman, senior tight end Tanner Koziol, junior wide receiver Amare Thomas and senior running back Dean Connors.
Though the offseason emphasis relied heavily on the passing game, the running back room was complemented by the crosstown addition of Connors. However, the loss of sophomore Re'Shaun Sanford due to knee surgery prior to the season opener against Stephen F. Austin proved a significant blow to the position room, where coach Willie Fritz wanted to start the season with a fair distribution of snap counts in determining who would lead in that department.
After running for 50 yards amongst the Cougars' 191 total rushing yards in the opener, Connors more than doubled that total the following week in his Rice Stadium homecoming, tallying 132 yards on the ground with two house call touchdown runs, both coming late in each half. He averaged 10.2 yards per carry on the night, which put his season mark at 6.5.
The case for the "bellcow"
Prior to the crosstown transfer, Connors rushed for 1,679 yards on 307 carries in three seasons at Rice. He also established a hefty pass-catching presence on 113 career receptions, six of them touchdowns, for 912 yards with the Owls. His 1,128 career snaps were just one of the many examples of additions for the Cougars in the portal who logged a hefty number of snap counts.
Connors also remains the only FBS player with over 700 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, and one of five FBS players to accomplish the feat twice over the last decade. In that two-season window, he also posted 43 rushes of 10 or more yards as part of 48 total in that mark, showcasing his efficiency as a one-down back.
Flash forward post-Week 2, and it's safe to say that along with his heavily-padded resume, Connors may have already proved the case with his team-leading 28 carries to be the "bellcow" in the position room.
The absence of sophomore J'Marion Burnette for what will be consecutive games, including Houston's Big 12 opener on Sept. 12 against Colorado, due to a hand injury will require an extension of Connors' output, knowing the current limited depth of the room, as only senior Stacy Sneed and sophomore DJ Butler, who were originally listed on special teams, stand behind him.