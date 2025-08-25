Houston Cougars Projected Middle of the Pack in 2025 Predictions
After the Aerlingus College Football Classic this past Saturday between Iowa State and Kansas State, college football is officially back. With Houston’s season opener against Stephen F. Austin on Thursday, anticipation and excitement for Coog Nation are reaching new levels.
While Houston fans may have varying expectations for their team in 2025, what does the country expect out of the Cougars this season? In an article done by USA Today, Paul Myerberg and Jim Sergent went through and gave record projections for all 136 teams, giving Houston a projected record of 7-5.
While a 7-5 record would secure the Cougars a bowl game appearance, it seems as though Houston is considered by many to be a wild card team in the Big 12. It's well understood that the Cougars have the talent to surprise teams within the conference, but questions remain about whether or not the team can remain a consistent competitor.
Is it Okay to Be Bullish on the Cougars in 2025?
When considering preseason projections, it's important to remember just how deep this conference could be in 2025. Before the season began this past Saturday, the contenders in the Big 12 included the defending conference champions, Arizona State, as well as others like Texas Tech, Baylor, Iowa State, and Kansas State.
Other teams like TCU and Utah are picked to be party crashers in Arlington if they get off to a hot start in conference play. For the rest of the conference, in the words of a plethora of podcast hosts, it's anyone's guess as to who will outperform the rest of the conference.
In my opinion, the Houston Cougars fall into what I like to call the ‘no-man’s land’ category. With the 2025 squad, Willie Fritz and his staff will be constantly evaluating how much they can get out of each player throughout the season.
But that uncertainty isn't exactly a negative thing. With new offensive coordinator Slade Nagle and a new starting quarterback in Conner Weigman, the word 'unpredictable' might be a better term to use for the Cougars in a conference that seems to always be built on an "offense-first" foundation.
Weigman, who was rated a 5-star prospect and the No. 3 quarterback in the 2026 class, could be that foundational piece that can bring the Cougars into Big 12 title contention.
If Weigman and Coach Nagle find a rhythm early in the season, Houston has a chance to start swinging games in their favor to outperform that 7-5 projection, and the more pessimistic projections that have them finishing towards the bottom of the Big 12.
In a program that seems to be going through a culture change under Coach Fritz, cautious optimism is a welcome feeling when predicting how this season will go for the Cougars.