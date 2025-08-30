Houston Cougars RB Not Deterred by Injury Setback
The Houston Cougars started the 2025 season on the right foot Thursday night, shutting out the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 27-0 in a dominant defensive performance. Even if it was against an FCS team, it gave fans reason for optimism after back-to-back 4-8 finishes.
Unfortunately, they received a gut punch after the game when head coach Willie Fritz announced that running back Re'Shaun Sanford II would miss the entire 2025 season following a knee injury in practice. A sophomore from Harker Heights, Sanford was the Cougars' leading rusher last season with 444 yards and one touchdown (admittedly not a high bar, but he averaged a solid 4.7 yards per attempt), and was in the running to be the team's feature back this season. Sadly, he'll now have to wait until at least 2026 for a shot at the leading role.
The good news is, Sanford appears to be in good spirits as he begins the road to recovery.
Re'Shaun Sanford II Shares Encouraging Update After Season-Ending Injury
Shortly after news of his injury broke, Sanford took to social media to assure fans that he's doing OK.
"Delayed but not denied," Sanford wrote on X. "God has a plan for me. I'll see ya soon."
With Sanford out, though, the Cougars had a chance to showcase their depth in the backfield on Thursday night. Dean Connors, a senior transfer from Rice, led the charge with 15 carries for 50 yards, showing potential as a ground-and-pound back. J'Marion Brunette, a bruiser at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, had 10 carries for 40 yards, while Stacy Sneed (seven carries for 30 yards) and DJ Butler (five carries for 29 yards) made some plays as well. Quarterback Conner Weigman was also able to make some plays with his feet in his first start for the Cougars, finishing with six carries for 39 yards.
However, the key to Houston fixing its run game is consistency, as averaging 4.2 yards per carry won't cut it in Big 12 play. Fritz hammered that point home after the game.
"We just need to do it consistently," Fritz told reporters. "We need to get bodies on bodies up front and give those guys some creases, not a lot of penetration, which we did and resulted in a bunch of negative plays.”
The Cougars will have a chance to work on their run game next week when they travel to face rival Rice.