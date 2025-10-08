Houston Cougars Receive Major Injury Update on QB Conner Weigman
The Houston Cougars have been one of the hotter team’s in college football.
Coach Willie Fritz has been instrumental in bringing together an impressive team through the transfer portal. One of the most important offseason additions, Fritz brought in former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman to lead the Coogs.
After a phenomenal start to the 2025 campaign, Weigman suffered an injury against the Texas Tech Red Raiders just before halftime that sidelined him for the rest of the game. On Wednesday, Weigman went full-go in practice, indicating that he should be good to versus Oklahoma State on Saturday, according to Houston Chronicle reporter Joseph Duarte on X.
Conner Weigman’s Houston Cougars
Before Weigman came to Houston, he started his collegiate football career at Texas A&M. As an Aggie, his promising career was riddled with injuries. In 2023, Weigman suffered a foot injury after a phenomenal start to his season that ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. His performance in his short sample size in 2023 thrust Weigman into the Heisman conversation ahead of the 2024 season. After a disappointing start to the 2024 campaign, Weigman suffered another injury, this one an AC joint injury that essentially ended his career in Texas A&M’s maroon and white.
Although it may have seemed like Weigman’s 2025 season was going to meet a similar fate, Fritz revealed that he fully expects Weigman to be the starter against Oklahoma State after the quarterback clears concussion protocol.
”It seems like everything is trending in the right direction,” Fritz said. “We’re looking forward to having him play for us on Saturday.”
Before going down against the Red Raiders, Weigman had five completions for 75 yards and an interception. He also had a 14-yard run. On the season, the Bridgeland High School graduate has 910 passing yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions and 148 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Weigman completely revitalized the Houston offense with his ability to make plays both through the air and with his legs. He can scramble and pick up chunk yards himself, or air the ball out and complete deep passes that keep defenses on their toes. Keeping Weigman healthy will need to be a priority for the Coogs, especially if they want to make a run for a Big 12 Championship.
Houston’s road continues with a trip to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central.