Houston QB Conner Weigman Injured vs Texas Tech, Extending Long Injury History
In Saturday’s battle of the undefeated Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Houston Cougars, nearly all of Houston’s flaws were exposed.
Multiple turnovers, sacks, and just all-around mistakes really exposed the Coogs. Houston and coach Willie Fritz have been able to fight through their mistakes, but Texas Tech’s tough defense was too much to overcome.
With just under a minute left in the first half, Houston quarterback Conner Weigman left the game with an undisclosed shoulder injury.
Conner Weigman’s Injury History
Before Weigman came to Houston, he started his collegiate football career at Texas A&M. As an Aggie, his career was riddled with injury. In 2023, Weigman suffered a foot injury after a phenomenal start to his season that ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. His performance in his short sample size in 2023 thrust Weigman into the Heisman conversation ahead of the 2024 season. After a disappointing start to the 2024 season, Weigman suffered another injury, this one an AC joint injury that essentially ended his career in Texas A&M’s maroon and white.
Before suffering his upper-body injury against the Red Raiders, Weigman had five completions for 75 yards and an interception. He also had a 14-yard run. Weigman had completely revamped the Houston passing attack and brought a deep threat to the Coogs, something the team significantly lacked last season.
Once Weigman went down against Texas Tech, he was replaced by backup quarterback Zeon Chriss-Gremillion took over and posted 93 yards, a touchdown and an interception through the air. On the ground, he finished the night as Houston’s leading rusher, recording seven attempts for 59 yards.
In one of the Coogs’ few highlights on the night, Chriss-Gremillion found Amare Thomas for Houston's biggest play of the day for a 64-yard receiving touchdown. They then converted on the two-point conversion to cut the Texas Tech lead to 14.
The severity of Weigman’s injury holds significant impact on the rest of the Cougars’ season. With an unproven 4-1 record, they will have to fight in every Big 12 game they have left in their campaign. If Weigman gets the all-clear, their road gets just a little bit smoother.
Houston gets a chance to rebound on Saturday, Oct. 11 when it travels to face the struggling Oklahoma State Cowboys team that recently parted ways with highly regarded coach Mike Gundy. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central.