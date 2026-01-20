Houston Cougars Receive Their Flowers From the AP For 2025 Season

After a forgettable 4-8 record tainted Willie Fritz's first season as head coach of the Houston Cougars, 2025 was what gave the team and the coach confidence that this was the tandem that was going to result in success for the University of Houston.

With their season-ending victory against the LSU Tigers in the Kinder's Texas Bowl, the team achieved double-digit wins for the first time since the 2021 season, finishing with a 10-3 record and securing their first AP Poll ranking since 2022 when they came into the West Virginia game ranked No. 22.

And good news for the team, they'll officially finish the season ranked, too.

Houston Cougars No. 22 in the Final AP Poll of 2025 Season

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers capping off a perfect season with a national championship against the Miami Hurricanes, the Associated Press released their final Top 25 rankings Tuesday morning, and the Cougars efforts throughout the season did not go unnoticed by the publication.

The Cougars were spotted at No. 22 in the AP Poll, behind the Michigan Wolverines and ahead of the Navy Midshipmen, and even better in the Coaches Poll at No. 19.

The Coogs started the season with a 27-0 shutout of the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, which was promptly followed by a huge 35-9 road win against the Rice Owls in an early season rivalry matchup and then a 36-20 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

An injury to quarterback Conner Weigman unfortunately resulted in their first loss of the year to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but the three straight wins that followed, especially the third one over the No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils, gave the team their No. 22 ranking that they only held for a short time thanks to an upset by the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The relationship between the Coogs and an AP rank seesawed for the rest of the season, with Houston's win over the UCF Knights the following week putting them back at No. 23, before losing to the TCU Horned Frogs the next week, dropping their rank, and then defeated the Baylor Bears and wearing a No. 21 rank into their bowl game win over LSU.

Here are the final Top 25 rankings of the 2025 season, per the AP:

1) Indiana Hoosiers

2) Miami Hurricanes

3) Ole Miss Rebels

4) Oregon Ducks

5) Ohio State Buckeyes

6) Georgia Bulldogs

7) Texas Tech Red Raiders

8) Texas A&M Aggies

9) Alabama Crimson Tide

10) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

11) BYU Cougars

12) Texas Longhorns

13) Oklahoma Sooners

14) Utah Utes

15) Vanderbilt Commodores

16) Virginia Cavaliers

17) Iowa Hawkeyes

18) Tulane Green Wave

19) James Madison Dukes

20) USC Trojans

21) Michigan Wolverines

22) Houston Cougars

23) Navy Midshipmen

24) North Texas Mean Green

25) TCU Horned Frogs