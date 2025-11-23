Houston Cougars' Ranking Woes Continue With Loss to TCU Horned Frogs
For the second time this season, the No. 23 Houston Cougars suffered a loss at home after reaching the top 25. With their third loss of the season, the Cougars will almost assuredly drop out of the college football playoff rankings again after their 17-14 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
In the 2025-26 season, Houston finished with a 3-3 record at home. For a team that has as much talent as the Cougars, that mark is unacceptable. While the West Virginia loss from a few weeks ago hurts, the senior day loss to the Horned Frogs likely feels even worse because Houston had chances to take control of the game.
But the Cougars aren't the only team to struggle after being ranked. The Horned Frogs themselves were ranked after beating a solid SMU team earlier this season, but fell to Arizona State only a week later to drop out of the top 25. One question on everybody's minds currently? How do the Cougars get over the hump?
Defending Home Turf
As previously mentioned, Houston has suffered three losses at home. Their first came at the hand of the No. 5-ranked Texas Tech. The Cougars weren't exactly favored against the Red Raiders earlier in the season, but many expected a closer game than 35-11.
Houston then rattled off three straight wins — including a win over No. 24 Arizona State — to jump into the rankings once again. Once again, the Cougars stumbled against a scrappy West Virginia team for their second loss of the season at home.
After their most recent loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, Houston was eliminated from Big 12 title contention in embarrassing fashion. While TCU has excelled at blitzing the quarterback this season, Houston had more than enough chances at scoring with four defensive turnovers.
While the loss to No. 5 Texas Tech is understandable, the Cougars need to find some consistency when playing at TDECU Stadium if they want to contend for Big 12 titles in the future. Being able to defend your home turf matters when you're contending for conference titles.
Performing Under Pressure
One distinct difference between good teams and great teams is how they perform under pressure. That fact rings true, especially in the Big 12 that is littered with teams that have an identity of pulling off upsets.
For the Cougars this season, the weight of being a ranked team has resulted in them underperforming. Instead of playing up their potential like other programs, Houston has become a completely different team after reaching the AP top 25.
Until Houston finds a way to perform under pressure — especially at home — finding their way to a Big 12 title or the college football playoff will continue to be an uphill battle.