Houston Cougars Reveal Uniforms for Showdown with Colorado Buffaloes
The Houston Cougars are set to begin conference play Friday night when they welcome Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes to "The Cage."
The two teams have only faced off once before, all the way back in 1971 at the Bluebonnet Bowl, which resulted in a 29-17 win for the Buffaloes, and it should go without saying that a lot can change in 54 years.
The Cougars are off to an astounding start in the 2025 season thus far, and will look to make the most of their first big challenge this season, which should call for some good-looking uniforms on the field.
Cougars Reveal Uniforms for Friday Night Lights Against Colorado
The Cougars released their uniform hype video on Wednesday evening, 48 hours ahead of their showdown, and the team looks to be returning to their all-red threads for their conference opener.
The video shows Houston linebacker Jalen Garner getting hype under a red "H-Town" sign, donned in the red Nike jersey that the Coogs wore during their shutout season opener against Stephen F. Austin, as well as a red helmet with the "UH" on either side, red Nike gloves, red Nike pants, and red and white Nike cleats, with the caption "All red on Friday night."
The color of the uniforms is a testament to the red-hot start that the Houston club has gotten off to in their second season under head coach Willie Fritz, currently outscoring their opponents 62-9 through the first two games of the season.
Quarterback Conner Weigman has looked like the five-star recruit that he was when he originally signed with Texas A&M back in 2022, and his new start has seemed to be paying off well.
Weigman has completed 30 of 46 attempted passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions, a significant improvement in his performance in his last moments in College Station.
The Cypress native isn't the only transfer that's been making headlines in Space City, as tight end Tanner Koziol, in from Ball State, has proven why he's on the watch list for the John Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in college football.
Koziol has received nearly half of Weigman's completions, catching 13 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.
The Colorado Buffaloes are currently 1-1 on the season after a close season-opening loss to Georgia Tech gave way to a 31-7 win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens as Coach Prime continues to adjust to playing without both his son, Shedeur, at quarterback, and also reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, both of whom are now in the NFL.
The Cougars and Buffaloes kick off Friday at 5:30 P.M.