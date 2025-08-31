Conner Weigman Made History in Houston Cougars Debut
The next chapter for both quarterback Conner Weigman and Houston football began its first pages in a shutout victory over Stephen F. Austin last Thursday. The offensive unit was firing on all cylinders through the game's duration, as Weigman marshalled his troops through the Lumberjacks.
In his efforts, Weigman became the first quarterback in Houston history to throw three touchdowns with 150+ yards in their season opener debut with the Cougars. Such a precise and decisive passing attack helped Houston keep their foot on the gas and seize its victory.
With such an amazing opening performance, Weigman has a high ceiling with the weapons in his arsenal. What more awaits the Texas A&M transfer as Houston's next great signal caller?
Built SEC Tough
Before he was slinging the rock for the Cougars, Weigman was developing his talents in the toughest environments found in the Southeastern Conference. As a former All-SEC Freshman selection, Weigman knows what it means to compete at the highest level.
The Cypress, Texas native threw eight touchdowns to no interceptions his freshman season and has been keen to return to his 2023 form. Now with Houston, Weigman has a fresh start and an exciting platform to work his team into conference championship contention.
Against the Lumberjacks, the signal caller made big strides in improving his game even further and thanks to solid pass protection, had a relatively open window to wait for his playmakers to get open and create some chunk yardage.
Weigman made sure to lean on pieces brought in from the portal, including Ball State transfer tight end Tanner Koziol, a man head coach Willie Fritz has been raving about since his arrival. After fooling the defense, Weigman found his tight end alone in the end zone for the pair's first touchdown as a member of the Cougars.
While his arm is something defenses must fear, his legs have a good habit of getting him where he needs to be. Weigman has been no stranger to turning a scamper out of the pocket into a big play, racking up over 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns while with the Aggies.
Now with the Lumberjacks taken care of, the Cougars have their sights set on defeating intercity rival Rice just down the road from TDECU Stadium. As Weigman prepares to lead his offense into another battle, it is clear to see that the Houston offense is in very capable hands.