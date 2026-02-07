Houston Cougars Schedule Official Visit With 2027 Four-Star DL

While basketball season is in full swing across the country, the Houston Cougars are making progress in their 2027 recruiting class. Head coach Willie Fritz and his staff locked in a visit with an elite defensive recruit.

Xavier Muhammad, a four-star defensive lineman from South Houston, Texas, is officially set to visit the Cougars from May 28 to May 30. The South Houston High School standout is also expected to visit TCU, Miami, and Stanford.

The consensus top-20 defensive lineman is currently being pursued by other programs such as TCU, Miami, Arizona State, and Oklahoma State. He's also a top-25 prospect in Texas, making his upcoming trip to Houston all the more notable. It's no shock why the Cougars are contenders to land the elite defender with Fritz's emphasis on in-state recruiting.

Houston's Position Moving Forward

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Houston Cougars helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive line coach Oscar Giles and edge coach James Ross III have been instrumental in landing an official visit with Muhammad during the early stages of his recruitment. The Cougars have emphasized their track record of development, which has led to the four-star defensive lineman becoming more interested in the program.

"The reason I wanted to lock in the official visit with Houston was the development they have there," Muhammad told Coogs 247. "Also how the coaches treat me and how their defense plays and I like the whole program overall."

While several national programs continue to push, Muhammad has made it clear that he’s evaluating more than just depth charts and facilities. Coaching style, player relationships, and the overall feel of a campus environment will play a major role in his decision. Houston believes it can check those boxes, especially with the culture Fritz has established in less than three years as head of the program.

With the visit now officially scheduled, the Cougars will look to maintain momentum and make sure Muhammad’s time on campus reinforces the foundation they’ve already built. Houston has made him a priority, and the upcoming trip will give the staff a chance to solidify their standing as his recruitment moves forward.

While the Cougars have positioned themselves well early in Muhammad's recruitment, there's still work to be done. Houston may have an advantage with the defensive lineman being a local prospect, but their still battling recruiting efforts from TCU and Miami. Texas Tech and SMU have also gained momentum with the four-star as well.

