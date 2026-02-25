Houston Cougars Secure Spot in Final Six for Elite 2027 Wide Receiver

While basketball season is in full swing and baseball season is getting underway, the recruiting trail never slows down. And in the case of the Houston Cougars, that recruiting momentum is only accelerating.

Willie Fritz and his staff have positioned Houston as a contender for a standout wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class. Alvin Mosley, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver from Rosharon, Texas, recently announced that the Cougars have been included in his final six schools.

Houston, along with Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, and Texas, are the six schools in contention to add the four-star wide receiver to their 2027 recruiting classes. Mosley originally held nearly 20 Power Four offers before narrowing things down.

Mosley is currently ranked the No. 18 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class and the No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Texas. He's also listed as the No. 116 national prospect in the country.

Where the Cougars Stand In Mosley's Recruitment

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive assistant Brian Bell against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Horns247's Jordan Scruggs, Mosley seems to be impressed with the coaching staff at Houston. Brian Bell, who was promoted to Houston's wide receiver coach during the offseason, has made a strong impression on the four-star recruit.

"I have great bonds with everyone on the staff and coach (Brian) Bell and I have had many conversations about a lot of things," Mosley told Scruggs. "They show love to my family and I believe I can go and get developed there and the culture there is great."

While the Cougars seem to be in good standing with the 2027 wide receiver, this recruiting battle is only just now heating up. Not only are Fritz and his staff competing against other in-state schools like SMU, TCU, and Texas, but they're also competing against other SEC conference rivals as well.

Even with Ole Miss struggling to crack the top-30 with their 2026 recruiting class, Tennessee's growing success on the recruiting trail has pushed them to land the No. 9 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. That makes the Vols a significant threat to land a commitment from Mosley.

According to On3 Rivals, it's Texas and Ole Miss leading the charge for the four-star wide receiver. The Longhorns hold nearly a 50 percent chance to land Mosley, with the Rebels close behind at 32 percent. The rest of the field, including the Cougars, clearly has work to do.

That being said, Fritz's track record with in-state prospects could give Houston an edge. The head coach has consistently stressed the importance of bringing in-state talent to the program, backed by proven development.

While the Cougars have work to do, they will get a chance to build on their relationship with Mosley when he visits campus from May 28-30 for an official visit.