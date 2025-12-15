Houston Cougars Star Earns Major Honors For Breakout Season

Last week, PFF released its annual All-Big 12 awards. While Texas Tech and BYU dominated the awards, Houston Cougars' wide receiver Amare Thomas also found his name on the All-Big 12 list.

Thomas was instrumental in Houston's breakout season. With elite speed, the former UAB Blazer added an explosive option at the wide receiver position for offensive coordinator Slade Nagle.

In his first season with the Cougars, Thomas caught 59 passes for 906 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. If the junior has a big game against the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, he could reach 1,000 receiving yards on the season.

Before Thomas Became One of the Best in the Big 12

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) celebrates a catch and first down during the second quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Before arriving at Houston, Thomas was a Blazer for two years. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, the wide receiver appeared in 24 games while making 13 starts. It was in his second year with the program that Thomas truly started to look like a No. 1 wide receiver within the program.

As a sophomore, the Birmingham, Alabama native logged a career-high 62 receptions for 602 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. While it was a solid year, it was evident that there was more in the tank for Thomas. He just needed to find the right fit in an offensive scheme.

On Dec. 5, 2024, the news broke that Thomas intended to enter the transfer portal. A little over a week later, the wide receiver had become a Houston Cougar. With what Fritz was building through the portal, it makes sense as to why Houston became an attractive destination.

With the signing of former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, the Cougars had a signal-caller with experience against SEC defenses. The new depth on both offense and defense likely also added a level of appeal for the former Blazer.

Only 12 games after joining the program, Thomas has become one of the best wide receivers in the Big 12. If he returns to the Cougars for another season, he could put together a campaign that rivals the most productive years by a Houston wide receiver in recent memory.

PFF All-Big 12 Selections

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez calls out the defense during a non-conference football game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offense

QB: Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

RB: LJ Martin, BYU

WR: Eric McAlister, TCU

WR: Amare Thomas, Houston

TE: Michael Trigg, Baylor

FLEX: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

LT: Howard Sampson, Texas Tech

LG: Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

C: Bruce Mitchell, BYU

RG: Omar Aigbedion, Baylor

RT: Spencer Fano, Utah

Defense

DL: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

DL: Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

EDGE: David Bailey, Texas Tech

EDGE: Romello Height, Texas Tech

LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

LB: Jake Golday, Cincinnati

CB: Keith Abney II, Arizona State

CB: Treydan Stukes, Arizona

S: Dalton Johnson, Arizona

S: Tanner Wall, BYU

FLEX: Brice Pollock, Texas Tech

Special Teams

K: Connor Hawkins, Baylor

P: Damon Greaves,

RS: J’Koby Williams, Texas Tech

ST: Micah Gifford, Baylor

LS: Eli Stein, Cincinnati

Recommended Articles