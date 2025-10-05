Houston Cougars Still Building Offensive Identity
Despite the Houston Cougars' 4-0 start to the season, many observers still had questions regarding their team, and especially their offense.
The Cougars' offense has already looked significantly better than it did at any point last season, with a pair of transfers in quarterback Conner Weigman and running back Dean Connors leading the way. However, the unit still had long stretches of time where it looked out of sorts. That was especially noticeable in wins over two not-so-great teams in Rice and Oregon State, where the Cougars couldn't do much in the first half.
After Saturday's game against the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders, those questions are not only still present, bu even more concerning than they were before.
Dean Connors Reflects on Houston Cougars' Offensive Struggles vs. Texas Tech
The Cougars managed just 267 yards of total offense in their 35-11 loss to the Red Raiders, less than half of what their opponent managed. They also had three costly turnovers, with the two in the first half leading to 10 Red Raiders points.
Weigman left the game early due to injury, and while backup quarterback Zeon Chriss did what he could in relief, nothing was saving Houston's offense against a stout Texas Tech defense.
After the game, Connors, who was held to a season-low 31 yards on 13 carries, attributed the Cougars' rough night on offense to their poor start. A fumble on their first snap from scrimmage set Texas Tech up deep in Houston territory, and it didn't get much better from there.
“I think it’s just that momentum is a big part of the game, starting fast," Connors told reporters. "The first drive didn’t go how we wanted it to go, but I just have to see what I can do better. That’s all I can control. I need to get better for my teammates and then find ways to make my teammates better.”
The question remains as to whether or not the Cougars have truly found their identity on offense. They've had the most success when they can rely on Connors to run the ball down opposing teams' throats, but that went out the window when they fell behind early.
“I think identity is going to be formed throughout the season, whether that’s injuries or the teams you’re playing," Connors said. "If we stay stagnant, that’ll end up being negative. I think you’re always just trying to mold it and always trying to get better. I think our identity is just that we’re a tough football team, and we’re going to go out, and we’re going to play all 60 minutes.”
The Cougars will try to get back on track against more manageable competition, but Saturday's loss shows they have a long way to go before they can truly compete with the best.