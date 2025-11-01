Houston Cougars Tied With West Virginia at Halftime After Slow Start
Heading into Saturday's game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Houston Cougars had more pressure on them than they have in a long time. Not only were they playing their first game as an AP-ranked team in over three years, but they were celebrating the 2015 Peach Bowl team - one of the best in program history - during the game.
It seems the pressure might've gotten to them early on, as they had an absolutely horrific start to this game against a Big 12 bottom feeder. However, they overcame it to tie the game 21-21 going into the locker room.
Still, it can't be ignored just how bad that start really was.
Houston Battles Back From Atrocious Start vs. West Virginia
Right away, the Mountaineers had their way with the Cougars' defense, as they put together a 12-play, 75-yard opening drive with Scotty Fox Jr. running in for a six-yard touchdown. Then after Houston failed to much on its first possession, West Virginia came back with a 10-play, 89 yard drive, with Cyncir Bowers running it in from 21 yards out to put his team up 14-0.
The Cougars finally put points on the board on the ensuing possession, with Conner Weigman finding Tanner Koziol for a nine-yard score. On their next drive, however, Weigman fumbled on a sack and the Mountaineers recovered deep in Cougars territory. Two plays later, Fox found Cam Vaughn for a 24-yard score to restore the 14-point lead.
Thankfully, the Cougars finally settled in after that. They scored touchdowns on two of their next three drives, with Weigman running one in and finding Amare Thomas for another. More importantly, the defense finally got some stops, and allowed just one first drive on the Mountaineers' final three drives of the half.
Aside from the fumble, Weigman had a strong first half as he completed 16 of 19 passes for 154 yards and scored three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). Thomas had seven receptions for 54 yards and the aforementioned touchdown, while Dean Connors had eight carries for 38 yards.
For the Mountaineers, Fox completed nine of 15 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown. Diore Hubbard had 16 carries for 64 yards, while Rodney Gallagher II had four receptions for 49 yards.
The Cougars will get the ball to start the second half as they look to keep the momentum going after a strong end of the half.