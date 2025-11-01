No. 22 Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Live Game Updates: West Virginia Leads Early In First Quarter
For the first time since the 2022 season, the Houston Cougars are one of the nation's top 25 college football teams in the eyes of the Associated Press, sitting at No. 22 as they play host to the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The two teams meet up for just the second time ever, the last time occurring in the 2023 season, resulting in a 41-39 victory for the Cougars off of a 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown from Donovan Smith to wide receiver Stephon Johnson in front of a lively Houston crowd.
The Houston Cougars sit 7-1 on the season, and West Virginia sits 2-6, searching for conference win number one on the year.
Coogs vs. Mountaineers
The Houston Cougars are led by quarterback Conner Weigman, who has truly seen a turnaround in his collegiate career during his first season in Houston, completing 123 of 193 passes for 1,581 yards and 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
Running back Dean Connors, another big transfer pickup for the Cougars in the offseason, has paced the ground game with 586 yards and four scores, and to finish out the takeover of transfers, wide receiver Amare Thomas has been phenomenal as well, catching 30 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns.
The two teams will kick off at 11:00 AM from TDECU Stadium in Houston, and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates as the action unfolds from "The Cage."
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.
Box Score, Live Updates
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
West Virginia
No. 22 Houston
The Cougars win the toss and defer, West Virginia will receive opening kick.
First Quarter
The Cougars' rushing defense is exposed early, allowing 57 yards, including 31 to Dion Hubbard as the Mountaineers march into the red zone, and quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. keeps it for a six-yard scoring run.
Mountaineers 7, Cougars 0