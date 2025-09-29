Houston Cougars Tight End Continues to Shine Amid Undefeated Start
At this point in the season, it feels like this article has become a weekly edition. Tanner Koziol, the former Ball State tight end, once again played an integral part in Houston's offense, this time in a 27-24 comeback win over the Oregon State Beavers.
With six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, Koziol again proved that he's among the best tight ends in college football. The best part about the tight end's productivity against Oregon State? The Houston offense was dysfunctional for nearly three quarters.
With their back against the wall in search of a big play, Koziol turned the game on its head with a game-tying 50-yard receiving touchdown with just under four minutes left in the game. With his performance against Oregon State, Koziol has now averaged nearly six receptions and 60 receiving yards per game.
The Definition of Dependable
At all levels of football, the tight end position is often overlooked and seen as the third read in many styles of offense. With elite size and receiving, Koziol has helped redefine the position's role with the Houston Cougars. Not only was his late-game touchdown impressive in its own right, but it also came at a point in the game where the Cougars needed it most.
Along with Conner Weigman, Koziol has quickly emerged as a leader on the Houston offense as well. After the Cougars tied the game late in the fourth quarter, the tight end was seen hyping up the Cougar defense to make another late-game stop.
Going forward, Koziol could see an increase in targets with the arrival of transfer wide receiver Amare Thomas. The former UAB wide receiver hauled in six receptions for 104 yards against Oregon State, marking the junior's first 100-yard game as a Houston Cougar.
With Thomas and Weigman finding a rhythm, opposing defenses may end up paying more attention to Thomas and Stephon Johnson on the other side of the field. That means more freedom in Slade Nagle's offense for the former Ball State tight end.
As the Cougars prepare for an extremely talented Texas Tech team this coming weekend, Koziol and other leaders on the team will need to rally around each other to keep the Houston locker room focused. With a top-15-ranked opponent coming to town, the excitement and enthusiasm can sometimes affect the way a team practices or prepares.
No matter the result this weekend, Coog Nation will learn where the football program stands among the Big 12 programs. Not only does Texas Tech provide a chance to build on the resume, but fans and others alike will be able to draw conclusions on just how good Houston can be this season.