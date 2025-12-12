Houston Cougars Tight End Earns All-American Honors

Earlier this week, Houston Cougars' tight end Tanner Koziol was named an All-American. The transfer from Ball State was a consistent producer in Slade Nagle's offense and has earned national recognition in his first season as a Cougar.

Across 12 games, Koziol caught 65 passes for 651 total yards and five touchdowns. His best performance on the season came in Week 9 when Houston took on the defending Big 12 Champion No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils. In the Cougars' 24-16 upset win, the tight end caught seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Koziol finished the season third in both receiving yards per game and total receiving yards. When quarterback Conner Weigman struggled to find a rhythm, the transfer tight end was always a reliable target, averaging nearly 5.5 receptions per game.

How Koziol Elevated the Houston Offense

Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) celebrates with wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Head coach Willie Fritz made his presence known in the Big 12 with an astounding ability to land transfer portal recruits in only his second year leading the program. Koziol's commitment to the Cougars was proof of that. The former Ball State Cardinal was the No. 3-ranked tight end in the 2025 transfer portal behind Ole Miss Rebel Luke Hasz and Ohio State Buckeye Max Klare.

While the additions of Conner Weigman, Amare Thomas, and Dean Connors provided Houston with some dynamic weapons, Koziol's commitment truly made the offense complete. With Thomas' speed on the outside, Connors' ability to make people miss, and Koziol as a middle-of-the-field threat, Fritz's offense was officially rebuilt for the 2025 season.

Weigman played a massive role in Koziol's success this season as well. For the past couple of years, Houston's offense hasn't had a consistent quarterback option. The Cougars didn't need a program-defining transfer, but they needed one that could reliably make the right decisions.

Koziol proved time and time again why that consistency at quarterback mattered. When the offense struggled to move the football, the tight end was a reliable target in late downs.

Exactly Who Houston Expected Him to Be

Sep 6, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) runs with the ball as Rice Owls safety Marcus Williams (4) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Before his All-American season at Houston, Koziol was a forced to be reckoned with at Ball State. In his last year with the Cardinals, the tight end caught 94 passes for 839 yards and eight touchdowns. There was no question whether Koziol would be able to contribute against Big 12 defenses.

Once again, Coach Fritz's faith in a player to perform paid dividends. The same thing happened with a large portion of the Cougars' roster. While other programs targeted the biggest names in the portal, the Houston head coach found players in the portal that could play a specific role in the program.

Koziol's success with the Cougars could have long lasting effects on the program's success in terms of transfer recruiting. If Houston can continue to build a reputation of carrying All-American-caliber players, Fritz may find it easier to attract both top-tier transfers and blue-chip recruits.

Recommended Articles