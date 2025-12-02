Houston Cougars to Open Up 2026-27 Season Against Lane Kiffin and LSU
The Houston Cougars (9-3, 6-3 in Big 12) will be the first team to face the LSU Tigers (7-5, 3-5 in SEC) under newly-hired head coach Lane Kiffin.
Both programs will meet for the first time in 27 years at the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston. The last time Houston and LSU met in 2000, the Tigers took the contest by a score of 28-13 in Baton Rouge.
Kiffin's chaotic move from Ole Miss to LSU was easily the biggest headline in the college football world for the last month. The veteran head coach also took a large portion of his offensive staff with him to Baton Rouge.
For the Cougars, the 2027 season-opener against LSU gives them a great opportunity to make an early statement. With Houston coming off a stellar 9-3 season, the Texas Kickoff matchup is sure to be slugfest next Fall between two of the top head coaches in their respective conferences.
Kiffin's Recruiting Impact at LSU
One of the biggest questions about Kiffin's move to Baton Rouge was how quickly he could reshape the Tigers' roster. It's safe to say that the newly-hired head coach has high expectations for what he can achieve with the recruiting power at LSU.
"My journey to this point has been unique, but it's led me to this point," Kiffin said in his opening press conference. "This will be the best destination. The message is simple - bring the best players to Baton Rouge. To win big, you need everyone pulling in the same direction. The leadership in Baton Rouge does that."
"I know the passion of the LSU family and LSU players; we have the ability to win championships at LSU. Thanks to everyone for showing up. Let's go to work. Geaux Tigers."
With how much time players still have to enter the transfer portal, there's a good chance that LSU's roster could look completely different in only a few months. Just hours after the new hire, it was announced that former four-star wide receiver Kylan Billiot would soon be entering the transfer portal.
For Houston, the Tigers' roster overhaul definitely adds a layer of interest to next year's season-opener. When a big name like Kiffin takes a new job within the same conference, there's no telling what the program could look like until the two programs square off at NRG Stadium.
Houston's Stability Could Be an Advantage
While the Tigers are undergoing a full roster reset under Kiffin, the Cougars enter the 2026-27 season with some noticeable stability. While players may be ever-changing at Houston, there's one constant that remains—Willie Fritz will once again be leading the program.
Not only did Fritz put together one of Houston's best recruiting classes in recent memory, but the Cougars' head coach also had the program fighting for a Big 12 championship appearance late in the season.
As previously mentioned, the matchup against LSU to open the 2026-27 season provides an opportunity for both head coaches. For Kiffin, a win in Houston might be just what he needs to truly earn the fanbase's trust. For Fritz, a win over the Tigers would prove to the entire country that his program's rise is for real and sustainable.