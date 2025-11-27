Houston Cougars Build on 2026 Recruiting Class with 3-Star Linebacker
Even with one of their best recruiting class in recent memory already in place, Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars aren't slowing down. On Wednesday evening, Fritz and his staff landed a commitment from Tyler Covar, a three-star linebacker from Magnolia, Texas.
Coming in at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Covar matches the build that defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong seems to be seeking both at the high school level and in the transfer portal. The linebacker comes from Magnolia High School, only an hour away from the University of Houston.
Before eventually committing to Houston, Covar was originally set to attend the Navy. The linebacker committed to the Midshipmen back in late June, but has made the decision to become a Cougar instead. Covar decommitted from Navy on Wednesday afternoon and committed to Houston only six hours later.
What Covar Brings to Armstrong's Defense
With the addition of Covar, the Cougars have now landed 18 commits for their 2026 recruiting class. The linebacker from Magnolia High School joins other defensive commits such as Kaleb Walker, Isaiah Broughton, Kah'ni Watts, and several others.
In his senior season at Magnolia, Covar totaled 133 tackles, 9.0 sacks, and five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. To say that the linebacker was a game-wrecker is an understatement. What Covar's game film makes clear is that he thrives in the backfield. His ability to diagnose plays quickly and pursue the quarterback allows him to stand out among other defenders.
Not only does the Magnolia, Texas native bring some much-needed depth to the linebacker room, he also matches the physical build of Houston's current starters on defense. In fact, Covar closely resembles that of standout linebacker Corey Platt Jr.
The Cougars Keep Dominating the Texas Recruiting Landscape
Covar, like many recruits in the Houston area, has clearly seen what Coach Fritz and his staff are building as we speak. The Cougars have already secured a quality 2026 recruiting class, headlined by five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson.
Landing a commitment from the local linebacker after a loss speaks volumes about what the Cougars are building currently. Even with setbacks on their home turf this season, Houston's recruiting momentum has stayed consistent.
For Coog Nation, that consistency has been a welcome feature of Coach Fritz's recruiting ability. In only two years, the head coach is clearly building something special at the University of Houston. The Cougars have the No. 33-ranked recruiting class in the country, and the No. 5-ranked recruiting class in the Big 12.