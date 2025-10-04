Houston Cougars Unveil Captains for Texas Tech Showdown
For the Houston Cougars, it's impossible to overstate the importance of Saturday night's game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Both teams enter this game at a perfect 4-0, but their perception in the college football landscape is very different. While the Red Raiders are widely seen as the favorites in the Big 12 and a College Football Playoff contender by extension, the Cougars are still outside the AP Poll and fighting for respect. There are reasons for that beyond just brand bias, but it still feels a bit disrespectful to have an undefeated Power Four team outside the AP Poll as the calendar turns to October.
If the Cougars can pull off the upset in prime time, they would put themselves on the map as a team to take seriously. Before they can think about that, though, they need a few players who can lead them into battle.
Breaking Down Houston Cougars' Captains vs. Texas Tech
With just hours to go until kickoff, the Cougars announced their four captains for Saturday's prime-time matchup. So, here's a brief breakdown of the quartet.
OL Jason Brooks Jr.
A Houston native, Brooks previously spent time at Vanderbilt (2020-21) and Oklahoma State (2022-24) before joining his hometown Cougars this offseason. After not playing at all in 2024, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman earned the starting left guard job for the Cougars. He's done a solid job of keeping Conner Weigman upright thus far, as the Cougars have allowed just nine sacks in four games.
TE Tanner Koziol
Koziol was a late addition to the Cougars' roster this offseason, as he initially transferred from Ball State to Wisconsin in the winter, but transferred once again to Houston in the spring. The former MAC star has been as advertised so far, as he has a team-high 23 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns this season. He scored a 50-yard touchdown last week against Oregon State to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
LB Brandon Mack II
Mack is now in his seventh collegiate season and has been with the Cougars since 2023 after starting his career at Ole Miss. He's developed into a solid defender for the Cougars, and has 14 total tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble this season. The Montgomery, Ala., native had a career-high 39 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles last season.
DB Kentrell Webb
Webb followed Cougars head coach Willie Fritz from Tulane and has been a steady presence in the secondary ever since. After starting all 12 games at safety in 2024, he now has 18 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble through the first four games of this season.
The Cougars and Red Raiders kick off from TDECU Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET.