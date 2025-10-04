Houston Cougars On SI

Houston Cougars Unveil Captains for Texas Tech Showdown

Here's who will lead the Houston Cougars into battle against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday night.

Jon Alfano

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) runs the ball for a touchdown after the catch against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) runs the ball for a touchdown after the catch against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the Houston Cougars, it's impossible to overstate the importance of Saturday night's game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Both teams enter this game at a perfect 4-0, but their perception in the college football landscape is very different. While the Red Raiders are widely seen as the favorites in the Big 12 and a College Football Playoff contender by extension, the Cougars are still outside the AP Poll and fighting for respect. There are reasons for that beyond just brand bias, but it still feels a bit disrespectful to have an undefeated Power Four team outside the AP Poll as the calendar turns to October.

If the Cougars can pull off the upset in prime time, they would put themselves on the map as a team to take seriously. Before they can think about that, though, they need a few players who can lead them into battle.

Breaking Down Houston Cougars' Captains vs. Texas Tech

Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Brooks Jr
Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Brooks Jr. (73) against the Wisconsin Badgers during the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With just hours to go until kickoff, the Cougars announced their four captains for Saturday's prime-time matchup. So, here's a brief breakdown of the quartet.

OL Jason Brooks Jr.

A Houston native, Brooks previously spent time at Vanderbilt (2020-21) and Oklahoma State (2022-24) before joining his hometown Cougars this offseason. After not playing at all in 2024, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman earned the starting left guard job for the Cougars. He's done a solid job of keeping Conner Weigman upright thus far, as the Cougars have allowed just nine sacks in four games.

TE Tanner Koziol

Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol
Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) celebrates with wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Koziol was a late addition to the Cougars' roster this offseason, as he initially transferred from Ball State to Wisconsin in the winter, but transferred once again to Houston in the spring. The former MAC star has been as advertised so far, as he has a team-high 23 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns this season. He scored a 50-yard touchdown last week against Oregon State to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

LB Brandon Mack II

Houston Cougars linebacker Brandon Mack II
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Brandon Mack II (4) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Mack is now in his seventh collegiate season and has been with the Cougars since 2023 after starting his career at Ole Miss. He's developed into a solid defender for the Cougars, and has 14 total tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble this season. The Montgomery, Ala., native had a career-high 39 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles last season.

DB Kentrell Webb

Houston Cougars defensive back Kentrell Webb
Sep 6, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) reacts after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Webb followed Cougars head coach Willie Fritz from Tulane and has been a steady presence in the secondary ever since. After starting all 12 games at safety in 2024, he now has 18 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble through the first four games of this season.

The Cougars and Red Raiders kick off from TDECU Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET.

feed

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Home/Football