What the Houston On SI Staff Thinks About Cougars vs Texas Tech Red Raiders
The biggest game of the Houston Cougars’ 2025 season is officially here.
After a 4-0 start that seemingly has yet to earn them respect, the Coogs have an opportunity to shock the world and remain unbeaten.
With Houston set to host the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, here are our staff’s predictions for the game.
Houston Cougars On SI’s Picks
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
If there was ever a test to check the validity of Houston’s 4-0 record, that test is now here. In this battle of improved Texas Big 12 teams, both have shown that they are capable of rewriting their impressions the get in a competitive conference.
Conner Weigman and crew will have the home field advantage, but I unfortunately don’t think it will be enough to overcome a red hot Red Raiders team, especially if Behren Morton is going to be active for the game. Houston should keep the game close, but I think Tech squeezes past in this one.
Texas Tech 28, Houston 24
Maanav Gupta, Staff Writer
This is by far the biggest test the Cougars might end up facing all year against the no.11 team in the country and Houston will put together a promising performance. However, it won’t be enough as Tech goes on a game winning drive. UH stays competitive throughout, but the defense is unable to hold one of the best offenses in the nation at the end. The Cougars show a lot of positives and display a strong fight.
Texas Tech 31, Houston 24
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Houston has done a lot right this season, but Texas Tech simply look likes the more consistent team this season. The Red Raiders appear to be the class of the Big 12 right now, and are well-rested coming off a bye week. Meanwhile, the Cougars were fortunate to escape a dogfight against a winless Oregon State team last week.
That said, the Cougars should come out swinging in front of the home crowd and make the Red Raiders work for every single inch, even if it’s in a losing effort.
Texas Tech 31, Houston 24
Carson Wersal, Staff Writer
To me this game comes down to Houston being able to prevent Texas Tech getting off to a fast start. If the Cougars can keep things close late in the game, I can see them pulling off the upset. In the past two games, Conner Weigman has been able to orchestrate big drives when the team needs to seal or get back into a game most. I may be in the minority in this, but I'm bullish on Weigman rising to the occasion against a top 15 team.
Houston 33, Texas Tech 31
Michael Carrara, Staff Writer
Heading into Saturday’s meeting, Houston has lost six straight head-to-head matchups to Texas Tech dating back to 2010, despite the Cougars still leading the all-time series 18-16-1. It doesn’t help that the Cougars are a double-digit underdog, especially eight days after registering less total yards that penalty yardage in the first and third quarters in Corvallis as a double-digit favorite.
While the Red Raiders’ secondary may be the spot Houston takes advantage of, the matchup that concerns me occurs at the line of scrimmage with Texas Tech’s $5 million defensive line, circling in on former Red Raider left tackle Dalton Merryman against outside linebacker David Bailey. The run game will be significantly limited as a result, so Conner Weigman, who continues to look comfortable in the pocket, must continue to find Amare Thomas and Tanner Koziol downfield.
In terms of scoring, the Cougars must improve on timeliness immediately for this matchup and score early and often, otherwise, they may find themselves on the wrong end of a late blowout like Utah did for the final eight minutes of its matchup with Texas Tech.
Texas Tech 31, Houston 20
Ashton Grissom, Staff Writer
Houston has played very well to start the season starting 4-0 for the first time since the 2016 season. Last week against Oregon State, they showed many areas to improve on. I think the Cougars drop its first game of the year to Texas Tech.
Texas Tech 30, Houston 17
Ylver Deleon-Rios, Staff Writer
The Cougars take on their toughest challenge of the season so far, hosting the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders. And while i think the Coogs can put up a decent fight against the Red Raiders ultimately Texas Tech should withstand and leave Houston still undefeated and hand the Cougars there first loss of the season.
Texas Tech 31, Houston 20
Kolton Becker, Staff Writer
Texas Tech comes into TDECU Stadium with one thing in mind. Winning. That doesn’t happen. The Cougars get its first ranked win of the season in front of the home crowd. The Cougars’ defense shuts down the Red Raiders’ offense, getting the biggest win for Houston in years.
Houston 31 Texas Tech 28
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
I get that Houston is undefeated, but I just am not sold, much like the AP voters. While I think the Coogs are a good team, I just do not see them beating this talented Texas Tech team. There are too many question marks with Houston and Weigman can’t seem to get the offense going early, something that the Coogs just can’t afford against a team like the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech 41, Houston 27