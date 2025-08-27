Houston Cougars Unveil Jersey Selection for Season Opener
The Houston Cougars are primed and ready for their third season in the Big 12 Conference and second under head coach Willie Fritz when they take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks Thursday night.
After a successful offseason of reeling in transfer players such as quarterback Conner Weigman and tight end Tanner Koziol, the Houston offense has gotten a fresh new look after only putting up 18 total touchdowns in the 2024 season, which resulted in a 4-8 record.
However, according to a recent post from the Cougars Football account on the X platform, the offense isn't the only thing that is getting a bit of a redoing.
Houston Debuts New Font on Uniforms for Season Opener
In the video on the social media site, defensive back Kentrell Webb is shown modeling an all-red jersey with "Houston" written in standard form, with the "H" uppercased and the rest of the school spelled out in lowercase, as opposed to the full uppercasing that had been shown on the jerseys in the past.
The rest of the video sees Webb donned with a red helmet, white Nike gloves, a red helmet with that same jersey font on the back and "Coogs" written above the visor in a script fashion, white pants, and red and white Nike cleats.
Here is the full release video:
The Cougars will face off against the Lumberjacks for the first time in nearly 80 years on Thursday night, with Stephen F. Austin holding a 2-1 lead in the all-time series with the Coogs.
Houston's conference schedule includes two teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25, the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils, the latter of whom was also one the 12 qualifying teams that made it to the College Football Playoff in 2024.
The schedule also includes dates with the Colorado Buffaloes, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Arizona Wildcats, West Virginia Mountaineers, UCF Knights, TCU Horned Frogs, and Baylor Bears.
In addition to going 4-8 last year,12th in the Big 12 Conference, the Cougars only won three of their six home games at "The Cage" for the 2024 season and were even held scoreless in back-to-back games at one point in the year in a struggling offense that had to learn to play without wide receivers Sam Brown and Matthew Golden who had transferred to Miami and Texas, respectively.
The Cougars and Lumberjacks kick off from TDECU Stadium in Houston tomorrow night at 7:00 P.M.