Houston Cougars VP Urges Fans to Arrive Early for Colorado Game
After a commanding win over the Rice Owls this past weekend in the Bayou Bucket Classic, the University of Houston is now turning its attention to the Cougars' conference-opener on Friday.
With Deion Sanders and a Colorado Buffaloes fanbase that travels well coming to town, Houston's Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Eddie Nuñez, had some key information for fans ahead of Friday night's game.
Nuñez discussed a few major topics around fan quality of life but had emphasis on one idea in particular. He encouraged Coog Nation to show up early due to the large number of tickets already sold thus far. Nuñez even mentioned that anywhere from 25,000 to 30,000 tickets have already been purchased, and that the school is expecting nearly a sellout crowd.
Why Fans Should Show Up Early this Friday
Nuñez started his press conference by saying that his biggest motivation in Houston's conference opener is making sure that the fan experience for Coog Nation is the best it can be. He then went on to talk about the difference between football games on Thursday/Friday and the typical Saturday games.
"One of the things we learned that first game was Thursday games are challenging," Nuñez said. "We knew they were going to be with classes and everything else and you know there's a lot of things we learned from it, but one of the things that was very apparent was the parking and traffic."
The Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics then went on to encourage fans to get to the game early on Friday evening. Whether fans are coming to tailgate or to check out the festivities for Hispanic Heritage month, Nuñez reasoned that the more people that arrive early, the better.
"We ask our fans to come early," Nuñez said. "Help us make this experience the best it's going to be, we're expecting a large crowd, larger than we've had before, and more than anything else we know that Friday class schedules are very light here on Friday afternoon, but the earlier they can get here the better the opportunity will be."
When asked about the student section turnout for the Cougars' game against Stephen F. Austin, Nuñez responded by saying that the student section was unbelievable compared to last year's attendance.
"We had 6,800 students, I think it was the highest ever, and I was proud of that," Nuñez said.
But I knew we can do more, and to see that we had 8,500 or whatever it was last game, it's a testament to the students, I appreciate them more than ever to come on out."
"This is for them," Nuñez said. "They make that venue what it can be, so we need them this weekend. This will be a very loud environment and they're going to be the ones leading the charge."