Houston Cougars vs Rice Owls Preview and Score Predictions
After exceeding expectations in Week 1 with a 27-0 shutout, the Houston Cougars will look to keep their momentum in a rivalry matchup against the Rice Owls. With the Bayou Bucket Classic just over 24 hours away, the stage is set for one of Houston's most anticipated showdowns.
In last week's edition of our weekly predictions, the Houston Cougars on SI writers went undefeated with a 5-0 record. While the win did come against a team like Stephen F. Austin, there's something to be said about the confidence that Coog Nation has in this team early in the season.
The rivalry game at Rice Stadium on Saturday presents a different challenge. The Owls made a statement last weekend with a 14-12 win against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. It was the first win of Scott Abell's coaching tenure at Rice, and it was accomplished by using his run-heavy offense. With a higher quality opponent and a Bayou Bucket trophy on the line, what do the staff predictions look like this week?
Michael Carrara, Staff Writer
Rice came off a tough road win over Louisiana in Lafayette, which leaves Houston’s line of only 11.5-point favorites as is. However, the Owls were shut out in the second half of that contest, and I’d expect the Cougars to build on what they themselves noted they could improve on on both sides of the ball. I would not be surprised if Conner Weigman connects for three touchdowns again, maybe Tanner Koziol for two of them. Dean Conners, in his Rice homecoming, will run for at least 79 yards and punch one in. The linebacker room is replenished, especially at the weakside, with the return of Corey Platt Jr.
Prediction: Houston 40, Rice 7
Ashton Grissom, Staff Writer
Rice managed to upset Louisiana last weekend in the season opener and their triple-option looked solid. At home against a tough Houston team, I think Rice keeps it close at first, but Houston overwhelms the Owls with talent.
Prediction: Houston 30, Rice 17
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
While Houston pitched a shutout in its season opener against Stephen F. Austin, Rice got into a dogfight with Louisiana and only squeaked out a 14-12 win. Tougher competition, granted, but it’s still not the best start for Scott Abell’s team. If the Cougars’ defense can play like it did last week, this should be an easy win for Willie Fritz and co., and a nice appetizer before opening Big 12 play next week.
Prediction: Houston 24, Rice 7
Ylver Deleon-Rios, Staff Writer
Houston took care of business to open the season, building momentum on a team with plenty of new faces. Week 2 should bring a lot of the same as the Cougars take on intercity rival Rice. Though rivalry games will always be difficult to predict, I expect Houston to start the season 2-0 in a comfortable victory.
Prediction: Houston 31, Rice 10
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The Cougars were magnificent in their season opener against SFA, with Conner Weigman looking like the 5-star recruit he started out as in College Station with the Aggies, and the defense throwing the shutout. I don’t know if Rice will be getting shut out, but based on how much Houston won by last year in the rivalry game, this Coogs team could blow Rice completely out of the water, and if they execute like they did against the Lumberjacks, I don’t see why not. Give me Houston for another big win.
Prediction: Houston 35, Rice 14
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
Under quarterback Conner Weigman, the Houston Cougars’ offense looked nothing short of impressive. There were some offensive line issues, but nothing that worried head coach Willie Fritz too much. Running back Dean Connors gets a chance to experience the heated rivalry from the Houston side for the first time in his collegiate career after transferring from Rice. I expect Connors to have a day on Saturday and make Rice’s long.
Prediction: Houston 31, Rice 14