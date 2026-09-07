Houston Football Answered Three Major Questions Against Oregon State

Houston is a Week 1 winner after outlasting Oregon State, the rain, and the extreme late-summer heat in a 33-20 win at TDECU Stadium.

The conditions weren't ideal on the Gulf Coast, and neither was the Cougars' execution in certain aspects.

With that said, Houston came away with more to be happy about than not.

Houston Made it Clear The Run Game Will Be a Big Asset

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman reacts with offensive lineman Anthony Boswell and wide receiver Amare Thomas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Re'Shaun Sanford II broke through an offensive malaise for Houston in the first half with a 56-yard touchdown run. He and Makhi Hughes dominated on the ground to the tune of 6.8 and 5.8 yards per carry, respectively, and led the charge for a 228-yard rushing showing for the Cougars' run game.

It's clear that the interior offensive line additions of left guard Shadre Hurst and center Anthony Boswell will boost their efforts. Sanford and Hughes bring differing styles but do their best work running up the middle, and that was on full display against the Beavers.

Texas Tech will be a much bigger test in Week 3. Between Will linebacker Ben Roberts and tackles Mateen Ibirogba and A.J. Holmes, the latter formerly of UH, how this running back room and the protection in front of it will be.

The early returns were astounding, though.

Conner Weigman is Giving Everything He Has in His Final College Season

There are no questions about Conner Weigman under and behind center. Weigman showed toughness in and out of the pocket, and he looked motivated to do as much as possible to get the Coogs over the top.

Weigman earned the praise of Houston head coach Willie Fritz, who bluntly stated postgame that he thought the quarterback "did a pretty darn good job today."

While Weigman did throw an interception, it was tipped at the goal line.

In his final year of eligibility, Weigman looks poised to give this program everything he's got. Over 330 all-purpose yards is a pretty convincing case in the opening game.

The Secondary is Houston's Weakness Early On

Tackling wasn't, as Fritz said, "crisp" against Oregon State. Overall, the defense was somewhat lackluster, giving up 20 points to a squad they were expected to pummel. The secondary was the clear weak spot, though.

The secondary may have been exposed by a very game Braden Atkinson, though more so by Beaver's receivers' routes. Fritz noted that coverage couldn't deny even simple routes.

With how well the pass rush generated pressure and the run defense slowed Oregon State to a halt, giving up just 26 rushing yards, the secondary stuck out like a sore thumb.

The talent in the room is obvious, however, so there should be a clear solution.