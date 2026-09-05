No. 23 Houston vs. Oregon State: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries and More

Houston enters the 2026 college football season ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll and with legitimate Big 12 title hopes.

It all begins in Week 1 at TDECU Stadium, where the Cougars are a sizable favorite against Oregon State.

The two programs played last year at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, with Houston squeaking by the Beavers 27-24 in overtime. The rematch is not expected to be a barn-burner, though.

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws a pass under pressure from Oregon State Beavers linebacker Aiden Sullivan (2) during the first quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Houston Cougars 0-0 (0-0 in Big 12) vs. Oregon State Beavers 0-0 (0-0 in Pac-12)

Houston Cougars 0-0 (0-0 in Big 12) vs. Oregon State Beavers 0-0 (0-0 in Pac-12) What: First game of the season for both teams

First game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, September 5 at 11 a.m. CT

Saturday, September 5 at 11 a.m. CT Where: TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas) TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: KPRC 950 AM

KPRC 950 AM Radio Announcers: Kevin Eschenfelder (play-by-play), Ted Pardee (color), and Jeremy Branham (sideline reporter)

Kevin Eschenfelder (play-by-play), Ted Pardee (color), and Jeremy Branham (sideline reporter) Last Season: Houston finished 10-3 and beat LSU in the Texas Bowl. Oregon State went 2-10 and parted ways with head coach Trent Bray after an 0-7 start.

Houston finished 10-3 and beat LSU in the Texas Bowl. Oregon State went 2-10 and parted ways with head coach Trent Bray after an 0-7 start. Series History: This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams. Houston is 3-1 in the all-time series.

Meet the Coaches

Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard watches his team warm up before the Oregon State Spring Game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State: A first-year head coach with a massive rebuild ahead, Shephard was with Kalen DeBoer for the past four years at Alabama and Washington. A receivers coach by trade, Shephard will look to work with an offense that lost its only receiver with 200 more yards, Trent Walker, to the Cougars. Shephard needs to navigate a first-time Pac-12 schedule for the conference's rebirth this season.

Willie Fritz, Houston: Fritz finally had the Cougars Big 12-ready in 2025 during his second year in the Lone Star State with UH. 2026 is expected to be the next step for Houston, which now has the facilities to compete with the best of the best in the conference.

Matchup Odds Via Draft Kings

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: Houston -20.5 (-115), Oregon State +20.5 (-105)

Houston -20.5 (-115), Oregon State +20.5 (-105) Over/Under: 49.5 (O -112, U -105)

Houston Injury Report

Florida Gators wide receiver Muizz Tounkara (14) runs during fall football practice at Sanders Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, August 14, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida transfer receiver Muizz Tounkara has been ruled out for Week 1 from a foot injury suffered in early August.

Tight end Luke McGary was ruled doubtful back on August 17 by the Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte.

What to Know About Oregon State

The Beavers have a pair of running backs in Cornell Hatcher Jr. and Vanderbilt transfer AJ Newberry who may be the only players able to keep the score close if they can control the clock and steadily move the ball downfield.

Other than that, Oregon State quarterback Braden Atkinson is an intriguing newcomer who may not have the protection necessary to make a dent. Defensively, Mike MacIntyre is being handed a new roster that was at least overhauled from a downtrodden 2025 group.