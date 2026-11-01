Houston Football Is Closing in on a Historic Poll Achievement

The Houston Cougars have been ranked in every AP poll this season.

It began in the preseason in August and is closing in November to continue being ranked. It's the first time since 1990 that Houston has been ranked in eight straight polls to open up the season.

2026 could be the first time since 1990 that Houston is ranked from the start of the preseason to the end of college football.

1990 Season

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars mascot Shasta performs during the third quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 1989, the Houston Cougars had their Heisman-winning quarterback Andre Ware lead the team to a 9-2 overall record. The 1990 Houston team replicated that success and had one of the most explosive teams in college football history with its run-and-shoot style offense.

Leading them was legendary Houston quarterback David Klingler. Klingler and his team went 10-1, only losing to Texas. The quarterback threw 11 touchdowns in a single game, which is still an NCAA record.

The team ended its season with a win against Arizona State and made Houston one of the most talked-about teams of its era.

That year, the Cougars were in the AP poll for the entire season and showcased why they belonged there.

However, after that year, the Cougars went 4-7 and fell from the national recognition they once had a year earlier. It wouldn't be until 2011 and 2015 that they would go back to the dominance they once had in 1990.

2026 Season

Houston opened this season as the No. 23-ranked team in the preseason poll. It has beaten Oregon State 33-20, Southern 77-6, Georgia Southern 42-28, UCF 27-17, Kansas State 35-16 and the then-No. 18 Oklahoma State 35-32.

The only losses have been to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Utah Utes, who were ranked in the top 15 when the Cougars faced them. This season followed a turnaround by head coach Willie Fritz after a 4-8 record in 2024.

In 2025, Houston went 10-3, won against LSU in the Texas Bowl and finished as the No. 22 team in the AP poll. This season, the Cougars have been in the poll and have stayed, which could become a strength for Houston.

If it continues with this consistency, it brings more than wins and rankings to the program. With consistent national visibility comes more talented four- and five-star recruits. This was already evident when quarterback Keisean Henderson came to Houston, as he was one of the highest-rated recruits in 2026.

Houston has a bye week before going up against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium on Nov. 7. With three more games after this one, if the Cougars can win out, not only will they be in the AP poll but they will also have a shot at the College Football Playoff.