The 5 Best Teams in Houston Cougars Football History

When it comes to dominance, the Houston Cougars have showcased elite seasons in their history.

From going 13-1 to winning bowl games to even redefining college football offenses, the Cougars produced some of the greatest teams in their program's history.

Based on dominance, success, and historical significance, here are the top 5 most dominant teams in Houston's history.

No. 1 - 2011

Nov 19, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kevin Sumlin leads his team onto the field before a game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Robertson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Led by quarterback Case Keenum, the 2011 Houston Cougars were able to finish 13-1, had one of the most explosive seasons in their history, and would go on to win the TicketCity Bowl against Penn State.

Keenum would throw for 5,631 yards and 48 touchdowns. This team represented the dominance Houston had in the 2010s era.

No. 2 - 1989

1989 was a historic and dominant year for the Cougars. Involving the only Heisman winner in Houston's football history, quarterback Andre Ware put up nearly 4,700 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Houston was dominant with its run-and-shoot offense in an era where run-first was king. This new concept that the Cougars implemented changed college football offenses and showed how dominant and reliable it can be.

No. 3 - 1990

1989 was the year that Houston started the era of run-and-shoot. However, 1990 was the year that the Cougars perfected the concept. Houston was so dominant this year that quarterback David Klinger would throw 11 touchdowns in a single game.

The Cougars blew teams out with their explosive and unbeatable offense. Not only was this offense one of the most explosive in Houston's history but it was one of the most dominant in college football history.

No. 4 - 2015

Just like 2011, 2015 was another historic season in Houston's modern history. The Cougars went 13-1, ranked No. 8 and went to the Peach Bowl.

They would win against No. 9 Florida State 38-24. Additionally, quarterback Greg Ward Jr. would be one of Houston's best improvisational quarterbacks, throwing for 2,828 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 1,108 yards with 21 touchdowns on the ground.

Houston played with confidence that brought them back to national recognition. 2015 showcased the Cougars competitive spirits and showed that they can compete against the nation's best.

No. 5 - 2021

Finishing 12-2, Houston was able to reach the AAC Championship Game but would fall short against Cincinnati. The 2021 season helped Houston restore its relevance.

The Cougars' defense was one of the best in the country, ranking fourth in sacks, sixth in yards allowed, and ranked in the top 20 in points allowed per game.

While 2021 didn't produce a Heisman winner or have an explosive offense like 2011, the team brought momentum back to Houston's modern success.

Additionally, Houston would win the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl against Auburn.