Houston Football Position Battle I'm Watching Closest During Fall Camp

Houston has a lot of talent on their roster compared to their 2025 roster.

Many positions have received upgraded pieces, like the defensive and offensive lines. After losing so many players to graduation, Houston had to bounce back with the transfer portal to fill in those holes.

But not only have those two positions on the roster retooled their line, but they have also improved in some aspects. The Houston secondary has followed the same pattern of rebuilding, and it has made the defense better because of the way Houston recruits.

However, when it comes to the offensive positions, there is one position that is still asking who their starter will be. Which position is this, and who looks to be the best option for the Cougars?

Houston's Running back room

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars running back DJ Butler (25) avoids a tackle during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the Houston running back room, many things are uncertain when it comes to who is good and who is not. Many players from last year have returned, but new faces from the transfer portal are looking like better options when it comes to consistency.

One of the biggest names in the running back room is DJ Butler, as he was the secondary running back for the Cougars last year behind Dean Connors. Butler is one of Houston's best producers when it comes to rushing yards, and has more experience with Houston than any other running back in the room.

However, Butler's biggest concern is his consistency, as it has been lacking in 2025. While he did manage to be one of the team's biggest contributors when it came to rushing yards, Connors beat him for the starting spot by having a better time adjusting to the opposing defense.

One of the new names on the roster, Makhi Hughes, looks to have the same amount of consistency that Connors had but also has experience in two other conferences before Houston. Hughes previously played for both Tulane and Oregon and had some of his best seasons with the Green Wave.

As a senior this year, Hughes looks to be the obvious starter on the roster, with his experience being one of the biggest benefits when it comes to a starting role. While Butler could beat him out for the starting job, it could be one of the biggest competitions on the roster in 2026.

We will have to see who wins out in the fall, but other names on the roster could be better options than these two names. It will all have to come down to week one against Oregon State.