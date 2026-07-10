Why Willie Fritz Believes Makhi Hughes will Thrive in Houston's Offense

Houston's head coach Willie Fritz has high hopes for this team in the upcoming 2026 season.

However, there is one player that Fritz believes will thrive in Houston's offense: that being Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes.

Here is why Fritz believes that Hughes will thrive in Houston's offensive system

Familarity

Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners safety Rashad Wisdom (0) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Before Houston, Fritz was the head coach at Tulane, where he coached Hughes in 2024. With Hughes coming to Houston, many familiar faces will be present. At the Big 12 Media Day, Fritz stated that Hughes is reuniting with familiar coaches at Houston.

"But he is really excited about being back with the system," Fritz told Cougar Sports One. "Slade Nagle, our offensive coordinator, was his offensive coordinator. Our running back Jordy Joseph was his running back coach at Tulane. Obviously, I was his head coach."

Bringing coaches that both Fritz and Hughes have experience with allows them to continue the system they had at Houston. Hughes is returning to the schemes he had at Tulane, allowing him to thrive in the offense.

Talented Running Back

In 2024, Hughes was able to get 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns and in 2023, he gained 1,378 yards and seven touchdowns. Hughes already has the ability to become an explosive running back for the Cougars.

He is also replacing former Cougars running back Dean Conners, who was able to get 977 yards on the ground. Both running backs have a similar build and running style. Additionally, Hughes has experience in this offense.

Houston needs a running back who can deliver big, important plays in crucial times and give the quarterback some breathing room. Hughes fits that criterion and can pass the1,000-yard threshold.

Head Coach

Fritz has brought talent out of his players. He was able to make quarterback Conner Weigman, who only had 819 yards at Texas A&M last year, triple his production in 2025.

Fritz has already developed Hughes into one of the best running backs in the American Conference when they were on the same team, so he can develop Hughes into one of the best running backs in the Big 12 Conference. Hughes is entering a system with confidence and a head coach who knows his style of play.

With Weigman at the helm, Hughes brings back the balanced offense the Cougars ran last year and gives Houston a good chance at the Big 12 Championship Game. This addition could be what brings Houston to the next level as a program.