Houston Football Seniors Most Likely to Reach NFL in 2027

In the past, Houston has had major success when it comes to the development and training of their players.

Over a hundred players have reached the national level of play coming from Houston, and this past year's draft adds to that number. The most recent example is former Tight end Tanner Koziol being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When we look at the graduating class of seniors from this year, who looks NFL ready?

Houston's Senior Class

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) runs with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Namdi Obiazor (4) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Looking at the 2026 senior class, there are many talented players that will graduate this upcoming year. Looking through the positions on the roster, these are some players the NFL will be looking at next offseason.

Conner Weigman, QB

Conner Weigman is a very consistent quarterback when it comes to his offensive production stats. He tends to throw for big yardage and has little to no interceptions to his name.

Weigman has already proved himself NFL ready through his past few years in college football, but this year has to be a breakout season if he wants to be a first round pick. If not, he may fall down the draft boards, but will most likely be drafted around rounds three or four.

If Weigman does get drafted, he could potentially see play in the NFL as a starter, but will most likely be a backup for a veteran quarterback. It ultimately comes down to this final season at Houston if he decides he's ready to be an NFL starter.

Amare Thomas, WR

One of the better wide receivers out in the Big 12 conference, Amare Thomas looks to make his final season at Houston one of his best yet. With one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in Weigman, Thomas will be on many draft boards this coming offseason.

Thomas's past production has broken many records, especially his 12 total touchdowns from 2025 being the most a Cougar has made since 2022. With this in mind, Thomas will have to be drafted early if NFL teams want to have a major weapon in their receiver rooms.

Sione Fotu, LB

Sione Fotu transferred to Houston after four years with the Utah Utes. Since joining Houston, Fotu has made a name for himself in the Linebacker position, becoming a Big 12 defensive player of the week on Sep 29.

While his 2025 season was very good for his draft positioning, his 2026 season could secure him a spot on an NFL roster come next offseason.