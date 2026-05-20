Making the Case that Conner Weigman is the Best QB in the Big 12

In the 2025 offseason, second year Head coach Willie Fritz made a move that would bring a bright future to the Houston Cougars football team.

After losing former quarterback Donovan Smith to graduation, Fritz needed a new star at the quarterback position, so he turned his eyes to the transfer portal. One major standout from the portal was Conner Weigman, a quarterback from A&M hungry for a chance at redemption after losing his starting job to Marcel Reed.

After some discussion, Weigman made the choice to join the Houston Cougars for the 2025 season, and the results from the past season have shown Weigman's true potential to become the best quarterback in the Big 12.

Why is Weigman the best in the Big 12?

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) celebrates with fans after the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In order to discuss why Weigman is the best quarterback in the conference, we must first analyze the path he went through.

Weigman first started at Bridgeland High School, where he would lead the team to two playoff seasons. Heading into his recruitment, he was ranked as the No. 1 quarterback nationally and the No. 4 player in Texas.

After getting recruited by A&M in 2021, Weigman would begin training under former Head coach Jimbo Fisher. Under Fisher, he would showcase his true potential as a starting quarterback and began making a name for himself in the SEC.

However, after losing his starting job to injury, Weigman would join Houston for their 2025 campaign. After having a rough year with A&M, Weigman made sure to make a name for himself at Houston, starting with the season opener against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

Starting off the season strong, Weigman would have Houston on a four-win streak before losing to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in week five. Throughout those first four games, Weigman would become the first Houston quarterback to throw 3+ passing touchdowns and 150+ passing yards in their season opener debut.

From there, the rest of the season would be one of the best Houston had seen in a long time. Weigman would become a Three-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honoree and led Houston to an 11-3 season, winning the Kinder's Texas Bowl and being awarded the MVP of the game.



From winning against a ranked Arizona team to winning the Texas Bowl, Weigman has asserted himself as a star in the Big 12, and is the best quarterback in the conference.