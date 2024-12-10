Houston football transfer portal updates: Tracking the Cougars' roster
It will be a busy offseason for the Houston Cougars football program.
After finishing 4-8, head coach Willie Fritz will look to retool his roster through the college football transfer portal. We'll keep you updated with the latest losses and additions through the portal over the next few months.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday and will stay open until Dec. 28. Players on the teams competing in the College Football Playoff, and bowl games that are played in late December, will be allowed to enter an additional five-day transfer portal window in January after the portal closes.
Here are the latest Houston transfer portal updates as of Dec. 10:
Transfer Portal Losses (11)
1. Anthony Holmes Jr., DT
Defensive tackle Anthony Holmes Jr., a redshirt sophomore, entered the transfer portal. Holmes had 35 tackles, 11 run stops and 2 sacks this past season.
2. Joseph Manjack, WR
Manjack is a big loss for the Cougars. He was their second-leading receiver with 22 receptions for 351 yards and 3 touchdowns. He might have been the most under-utilized big-play threat in the country. A redshirt junior, Manjack started his college career at USC.
3. Jonah Wilson, WR
A redshirt freshman, Wilson had 9 catches for 58 yards this season. He was a 4-star recruit out of Dekaney High School in Houston.
4. Jeremiah Wilson, CB
Another huge loss for Houston, Jeremiah Wilson was one of the best defensive backs in the Big 12 in 2024. A 5-foot-10 junior from Florida, Wilson had 24 tackles, 4 interceptions, 4 passes defensed and a pick-six. He spent his first two seasons at Syracuse before transferring to Houston last year.
5. Jalen Emery, CB
Jalen Emery, a 5-foot-10 junior from Pearland, Texas, did not play much this past season.
6. Jett Runion, TE
A true freshman, Jett Runion redshirted in 2024. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end was a 3-star recruit out of Aubrey High School (Texas).
7. Parker Jenkins, RB
Parker Jenkins, a sophomore, was buried on the depth chart after a productive freshman season. He had just 17 carries for 34 yards after racking up 464 yards rushing last season. He was a 4-star recruit out of Klein Forest High School in Houston.
8. Taleeq Robbins, DL
A 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive lineman, Taleeq Robbins did not play this season. He was a 3-star recruit out of Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia.
9. Teagan Wilk, S
A redshirt junior, Teagan Wilk only appeared in one game in 2024. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
10. Justin Benton, DL
A redshirt freshman, Benton did not play in 2024. He was a 3-star recruit out of Newton High School (Georgia).
11. Pierson Parent, LS
A true freshman, Pierson Parent did not play in 2024.