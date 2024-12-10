Houston Cougars On SI

Houston football transfer portal updates: Tracking the Cougars' roster

Willie Fritz has already lost 11 players to the transfer portal

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars defensive back Jeremiah Wilson (20) has entered the transfer portal.
Houston Cougars defensive back Jeremiah Wilson (20) has entered the transfer portal. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
It will be a busy offseason for the Houston Cougars football program.

After finishing 4-8, head coach Willie Fritz will look to retool his roster through the college football transfer portal. We'll keep you updated with the latest losses and additions through the portal over the next few months.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday and will stay open until Dec. 28. Players on the teams competing in the College Football Playoff, and bowl games that are played in late December, will be allowed to enter an additional five-day transfer portal window in January after the portal closes.

Here are the latest Houston transfer portal updates as of Dec. 10:

Transfer Portal Losses (11)

1. Anthony Holmes Jr., DT

Houston Cougars defensive lineman Anthony Holmes Jr. (18).
Houston Cougars defensive lineman Anthony Holmes Jr. (18). / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Anthony Holmes Jr., a redshirt sophomore, entered the transfer portal. Holmes had 35 tackles, 11 run stops and 2 sacks this past season.

2. Joseph Manjack, WR

Houston Cougars wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV (0).
Houston Cougars wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV (0). / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

Manjack is a big loss for the Cougars. He was their second-leading receiver with 22 receptions for 351 yards and 3 touchdowns. He might have been the most under-utilized big-play threat in the country. A redshirt junior, Manjack started his college career at USC.

3. Jonah Wilson, WR

Houston Cougars wide receiver Jonah Wilson (14).
Houston Cougars wide receiver Jonah Wilson (14). / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

A redshirt freshman, Wilson had 9 catches for 58 yards this season. He was a 4-star recruit out of Dekaney High School in Houston.

4. Jeremiah Wilson, CB

Houston Cougars defensive back Jeremiah Wilson (20).
Houston Cougars defensive back Jeremiah Wilson (20). / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another huge loss for Houston, Jeremiah Wilson was one of the best defensive backs in the Big 12 in 2024. A 5-foot-10 junior from Florida, Wilson had 24 tackles, 4 interceptions, 4 passes defensed and a pick-six. He spent his first two seasons at Syracuse before transferring to Houston last year.

5. Jalen Emery, CB

Houston defensive back Jalen Emery (32).
Houston defensive back Jalen Emery (32). / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Emery, a 5-foot-10 junior from Pearland, Texas, did not play much this past season.

6. Jett Runion, TE

A true freshman, Jett Runion redshirted in 2024. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end was a 3-star recruit out of Aubrey High School (Texas).

7. Parker Jenkins, RB

Houston Cougars running back Parker Jenkins (23).
Houston Cougars running back Parker Jenkins (23). / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Parker Jenkins, a sophomore, was buried on the depth chart after a productive freshman season. He had just 17 carries for 34 yards after racking up 464 yards rushing last season. He was a 4-star recruit out of Klein Forest High School in Houston.

8. Taleeq Robbins, DL

A 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive lineman, Taleeq Robbins did not play this season. He was a 3-star recruit out of Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia.

9. Teagan Wilk, S

A redshirt junior, Teagan Wilk only appeared in one game in 2024. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

10. Justin Benton, DL

A redshirt freshman, Benton did not play in 2024. He was a 3-star recruit out of Newton High School (Georgia).

11. Pierson Parent, LS

A true freshman, Pierson Parent did not play in 2024.

Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

