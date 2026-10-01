While all the focus this week for the No. 20 Houston Cougars is on the Big 12 home opener against UCF, more information about the Week 6 game against Kansas State has come out.

The front part of Houston's Big 12 schedule is more difficult and will likely decide how the Cougars' season goes. UCF won't be an easy conference home-opener opponent, and traveling out to Manhattan, Kansas to face the Wildcats is also a tough environment to play in.

Houston will kick off on the road against Kansas State on Oct. 10 at 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on FOX, the network and Big 12 Conference announced earlier this week.

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Nov 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) is tackled by Houston Cougars defensive back Jeremiah Wilson (20) in the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is another national TV game for the Cougars, their third so far this season and second at home. However, none of them have been at night. This will also be Houston's second time on FOX. The Cougars last played for the nation to see in Week 3 at Texas Tech on Friday night.

Houston didn't face Kansas State last season, but did in both 2023 and 2024. The Cougars won the previous matchup in upset fashion that also featured a weather delay. Kansas State was ranked No. 17 and unranked Houston beat the Wildcats 24-19. The Cougars also came back from down 19-10 in the fourth quarter.

This is only the third matchup against Kansas State in program history. The Cougars lost to the Wildcats 41-0 in the first meeting in Manhattan. That was Houston's first season in the Big 12. This will be the first time that Houston will face K-State on the road under coach Willie Fritz.

The Cougars went 6-0 on the road last season and are currently 1-1 this year, with a 28-26 loss against Texas Tech. This game will be another tough road test for Houston. It's not an easy place to play.

Even with that 6-0 road record in 2025, Houston faced Rice, Oregon State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, UCF and Arizona State. The one truly difficult environment was Arizona State, and it has some facets UCF. While K-State may not be ranked, a true Big 12 road game is always a challenge.

The Wildcats are coached by first-year head coach Collin Klein, who is a K-State alumnus and was formerly the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. He was formerly a quarterback and coach with the Wildcats as well.