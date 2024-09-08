Houston gives up late safety, stopping upset bid over No. 13 Oklahoma 16-12
Jackson Arnold led No. 13 Oklahoma to a narrow 16-12 victory over Houston, throwing two touchdown passes in a hard-fought game on Saturday night. The Sooners, now 2-0 on the season, had difficulty establishing offensive rhythm, punting seven times and struggling to gain significant yardage. Meanwhile, the Cougars, who fell to 0-2, outgained Oklahoma in total yards, posting 318 yards compared to the Sooners' 249. This included a significant advantage in passing yards, with Houston amassing 260 yards through the air to Oklahoma’s 174.
The game was marked by defensive efforts from both teams, especially Oklahoma’s, which had shined in its season opener with six sacks and six forced turnovers. Against Houston, the defense once again proved crucial, highlighted by Robert Spears-Jennings’ late interception that stopped a crucial Houston drive. A late safety helped the Sooners extend their slim lead, further emphasizing their reliance on defense to secure the win.
Oklahoma took a 14-6 lead into halftime, though the start of the game saw both offenses struggle to find footing. The Sooners punted on their first two possessions but capitalized on a special teams miscue when Houston’s Mekhi Mews muffed a punt. Arnold quickly turned the turnover into points, connecting with Brenan Thompson on a 10-yard touchdown pass. The Sooners’ offense found a spark on the next drive, marching 81 yards in eight plays. Arnold capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Roberts, pushing Oklahoma’s lead to 14-3. However, Houston responded before the half, with kicker Joseph Kim nailing a 43-yard field goal as time expired to keep the game within reach.
Houston struck quickly to start the third quarter, with Smith finding Joseph Manjack for a 44-yard touchdown pass that brought the Cougars within two points. A failed two-point conversion attempt left the score at 14-12. Oklahoma seemed poised to extend its lead on the following drive, but Houston's Jeremiah Wilson intercepted Arnold’s pass intended for Deion Burks at the 7-yard line, marking the first interception of Arnold’s career and the first turnover of the season for the Sooners.
The takeaway from the game is clear: Oklahoma’s offense continues to face challenges, often relying on its defense to close out games. Despite the improved performance from Houston following a disappointing loss to UNLV, the Cougars fell short. Both teams look to bounce back in their next matchups, with Houston hosting Rice for the Bayou Bucket. Oklahoma preparing to face Willie Fritz's former team, Tulane, at home.