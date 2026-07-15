Houston Has Been Searching for Its Next Superstar; Has It Finally Found Him?

Houston has a lot of talent already on their current roster.

Many may not be superstars yet, but most are still developing into household names in Houston. Players like Conner Weigman and Amare Thomas are the first two to come to mind when Houston football is brought up.

When it comes to recruiting, many three and four-star players go unnoticed to the public eye. Most of these players have many accolades when it comes to their high school careers, and many have earned their stars through hard work and dedication.

When it comes to Paris Melvin Jr, he definitely brings a lot to the table when it comes to talent. Will his talents at Houston give the Cougars a major edge when it comes to competition?

Why Paris Melvin Jr. is the missing piece in Houston

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz celebrates a play with defensive back Marc Stampley II (22) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his high school years, Melvin Jr was a top-tier talent on both the offense and defense. He ended up playing more offensively, but had his moments on defense when it came to interceptions and tackles.

That being said, Melvin Jr has a history of being a dual threat on both sides of the ball, and that was his biggest strength when it came to recruiting. He was pursued by other college teams, but Houston made Melvin Jr feel at home, and he officially committed to the Cougars in July of last year.

Now on the Houston roster, Melvin Jr is still listed as one of Houston's biggest playmakers on the team, as he is listed as a running back and a defensive back. He may not get to see many reps on the defensive side of the ball, but it will come in handy when it comes to conference games.

The offensive side of the ball is where Melvin Jr shines as a player, as he uses his speed to outrun defenders and secure points for his team. As one of Houston's running backs, Melvin Jr will have to distinguish himself from talent like DJ Butler if he wishes to see the field.

With Melvin Jr on the roster, Houston may have found its next big superstar on the roster, and this year will begin a very crucial development cycle for him. If he is able to compete against upperclassmen on the roster for their starting spots, Melvin Jr will definitely be one of the best talents when it comes to the Big 12.