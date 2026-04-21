Paris Melvin Jr. Impresses at Houston Cougars Spring Game

The spring football season for the Houston Cougars just wrapped up with the spring game on Saturday, and there was plenty to take away from that showcase. The expectation for Houston football in the upcoming 2026 season remains high, and the goal to achieve even more than last season is on the table, especially with the new talent on the roster.

Houston fans got their first look at the new construction of the team along with some of the new transfers and freshmen coming in. The Cougars’ high school recruiting class was one of the best in recent program history and features some standout talents.

One of the notable freshmen who could play a big role on the team is Paris Melvin Jr., the do-it-all player for Houston. He can play in all three phases of the game and was designated under the athlete position in high school. This is a unique skillset player similar to what Travis Hunter did for Colorado.

Melvin Jr. was a four-star recruit out of Cy-Springs High School in Cypress and was ranked the No. 6 athlete in the country nationally, besides being the 17th-ranked recruit in Texas. Melvin Jr. gained over 1200 total scrimmage yards as a senior, which included 754 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns with an average of 8.5 yards per carry. As a receiver, he added 18 receptions for 446 yards and seven touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Melvin Jr. recorded 30 tackles, four TFLs, and one interception. His impact cannot be forgotten on special teams, where he recorded one punt return touchdown as well as an average of 36.7 yards per return. Houston could be seeing some big-time plays out of this athlete who has good speed, having competed in track.

The 5-foot-11, 170-lb athlete received offers from almost any school you can think of but chose to stay home in Houston. That was a common theme among the Cougars’ recruits, most notably the No. 1 overall recruit in the country in quarterback Keisean Henderson.

Paris Melvin Jr. Shines in the Spring

Willie Fritz: “He’s really showing flashes of brilliance.” https://t.co/UrariAIeRD — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) April 18, 2026

Melvin Jr. got some time in the spring game returning kicks, playing in the secondary, and even made a nice catch as a receiver from Henderson. The two became friends during the recruitment process. Houston coach Willie Fritz was clearly impressed with what he’s seen from Melvin Jr. so far.

“He’s a playmaker. He came up with some big plays today and I want him to get a little more consistent in catching punts. That’s a big deal for us because I think he’s a dynamic return guy,” Fritz said.

There are a wide variety of positions that Melvin Jr. can play, and Houston will have to choose where to deploy their uber-talented Swiss Army knife.

“We worked with him as a running back prior to spring ball, and in spring ball we made the decision to keep him on the defensive side of the ball and work at being the kick/punt returner,” Fritz said. “I think he’s really shown flashes of brilliance. He’s a dynamic player, and we’ve just got to make sure we’re consistent with him every single day.”

Houston Cougars on SI followed up with Fritz on whether Melvin Jr. will play any other positions.

In Saturday’s spring game, true freshman Paris Melvin Jr. @ParisMelvinJr worked on punt returns and had a scoop-and-score on defense.

Melvin will add offense to his plate in preseason camp.

“He’s really showing flashes of brilliance,” coach Willie Fritz said. pic.twitter.com/aiAJE3C71P — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) April 19, 2026

“We’re going to start working on him again in the summer on offense. A big part of it is to see how much he can handle. You don’t want to overtax him,” Fritz said. “Eventually, he’ll play all three sides, but the college game is so much more complex than the high school game, and playing three sides of the ball makes it that much more complex.”

Melvin Jr. is a true freshman and it certainly isn’t easy, but his teammates have been impressed.

“Paris has done a good job transitioning from high school to getting in that jungle,” senior defensive back Kentrell Webb said.

Fellow Cypress native in starting senior quarterback Connor Weigman noted his all-around talent and just how special that is.

“I’ve known him for a while being from out there, but his ability to do it all is really cool to watch, especially at his age,” Weigman said.

The Cougars are going to use Melvin Jr. as many ways as they can, and that’s exactly why they recruited him as one of the stars of their class.