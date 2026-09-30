Houston Hasn't Been Ranked Like This in Five Years

After a 42-28 win against Georgia Southern, the Houston Cougars have climbed to the No. 20 spot in the AP polls.

The last time Houston was that high was in 2021, when the Cougars went 12-2 and 8-0 in the American Athletic Conference.

Here is why that matters.

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Dk Mays (47) celebrates with defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Southern University Jaguars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston started off in the preseason ranked as the No. 23 team in the country. With a win against Oregon State, the Cougars bumped up one spot and stayed there throughout Week 2.

In Week 3, however, Houston fell to No. 12 Texas Tech 28-26 and moved down to the No. 25 spot.

Now, after a bounce-back win against the Eagles, Houston went five spots higher to the No. 20-ranked team in the country. The Cougars have been ranked in each of the season's first five polls, something they haven't done since 2016.

When comparing this season to the 2021 Houston Cougars season, 2026 seems to be better as of right now. In 2021, Houston didn't get ranked until an upset win over SMU, beating the Mustangs 44-37.

The Cougars finished the season as the No. 17 team in the country. This season, Houston is going at a faster pace with similar pieces to those in 2021.

Wide receiver Amare Thomas resembles former Houston wide receiver Tank Dell, who would go on to have 1,329 yards and 12 touchdowns on 90 receptions.

Thomas has 287 yards and four touchdowns to his name as of now. Additionally, the quarterback play from Conner Weigman and Clayton Tune showcases the same efficiency.

In the first four games, Tune had 729 yards and four touchdowns. Weigman has the 5th-most passing yards with 947 and is tied for first in touchdowns with 11 in the Big 12 Conference.

Could 2026 be Better Than 2021?

The ceiling for the 2026 Houston Cougars is high. They have a chance to reach the Big 12 Conference Championship game and, depending on how they do, make the College Football Playoff.

However, Houston's pass defense remains a major weakness as conference play begins. The Cougars are second-to-last in pass defense and need to find a way to limit the number of big plays that opposing teams have.

The next ranked team Houston faces is No. 19 Oklahoma State. A win against them could give the Cougars a higher chance at reaching the championship game. However, fixing the secondary is a must for this team.