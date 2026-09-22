Conner Weigman Opens Up About Houston's Failed Two-Point Try

The biggest moment out of Houston's 28-26 loss in the Big 12 opener to Texas Tech on the road was senior quarterback Conner Weigman coming up practically an inch short of a game-tying two-point conversion with 49 seconds left.

However, Weigman's performance throughout the entire game was worth praise. He was reliable, made plays, and had the Cougars in position to almost win against a top-15 opponent on the road. The reason Houston lost was a variety of factors but it was certainly not Weigman's play.

The former five-star prospect out of Cypress, Texas, threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns on a 71 percent completion rate (27/38). He also ran for 56 yards on 13 carries.

While he did fumble once, Texas Tech deserves credit for that more so than Weigman being at fault as fifth-year linebacker Adam Trick stripped the ball out from behind right when he was about to throw a deep pass that might have been open.

Postgame, Weigman explained what happened on the two-point conversion that caught the attention of the country and how the team plans to move forward from this to use it as motivation.

Weigman's Thoughts

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I tried to make something happen. I felt like some of our guys were covered, so I tried to buy some time and then you've got to try to reach out and get the two-point conversion. I gave it all I got," Weigman said, per Chris Baldwin of PaperCity Houston. "I felt like I was close. I really couldn't tell."

Ultimately, it was a strong effort from Weigman, who had to fight through multiple tackles on a play that didn't go to plan.

Houston showed that it can hang around and go back-and-forth with the top of the conference. The Cougars staying in the rankings at No. 25 proved that they might have gained some respect. Houston ultimately has to learn how to win games like these, and this Week 3 result can help the Cougars going forward.

Weigman is one of the leaders of the team, and he talked about one of the messages that was discussed in the locker room afterwards. If Houston is able to end up making the Big 12 Championship, it's possible the Cougars would have to face Texas Tech again.

Given the Red Raiders' favorable schedule, they are in a great spot to make it again. Houston wants a rematch. Making the conference championship is one of the main goals for the Cougars this season.

"We've got to focus on what we've got left. That was three. So nine games left; we've got to go make it happen so we can see them again," Weigman said, according to Baldwin.