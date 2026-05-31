Houston Lands New DB Over Multiple SEC Teams in 2027 Recruiting Class

The Houston Cougars are staying busy on the recruiting trail this offseason ahead of what should be an interesting 2026 campaign in the fall.

Per reports from Rivals, the Cougars have landed a commitment from three-star safety Tavon Bolden, who is the latest addition to Houston's 2027 recruiting class. A product of Atascocita High School in the Houston area, Bolden is staying home to play his college ball. He is the son of former Missouri safety Tavon Bolden, who played for the Tigers in 2010.

On the heels of his offical visit with Houston, Bolden chose the Cougars over multiple SEC teams, including the Kentucky Wildcats, Vanderbilt Commodores and Arkansas Razorbacks, along with some notable programs like Iowa, Arizona State, Florida State, Kansas State, Pitt, Minnesota and more. He still has an official visit scheduled with Arizona State for June 5, meaning the Houston coaching staff will need to stay hot on Bolden's tail despite the verbal commitment.

Tavon Bolden is 14th Commit in Houston's 2027 Class

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Bolden is the No. 161 overall player in the state of Texas in 2027, per 247Sports' recruiting rankings. He stands at 6-0, 190 pounds but will only continue to grow as he prepares to step into the Houston program.

Some of the other programs that offered Bolden include UTSA, New Mexico, Oregon State, UNLV, Oklahoma State, Stephen F. Austin, Texas State and more.

He joins a Houston 2027 class that already features four-star defensive lineman Raiden Cook along with three-star players like quarterback Braden Baker, wide receiver Gary Burney Jr., running back Kendray Porter Jr., athlete Marcus Watson, wide receiver Josiah Morgan, offensive tackle Samuel Thiergood, wide receiver Braylon Lane, linebacker Jerrell Bridges and more.

During the 2025 season, Bolden posted 55 total tackles (three for loss), one forced fumble and three interceptions.

Other 2027 Safeties Houston Has Offered

Detailed view of a Houston Cougars helmet at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cougars don't appear to be in a position to land any five-star players in the 2027 class but there are still a handful of recruits that Houston has offered who have yet to announce a commitment.

Some of these safeties include four-star players like Jayden Anding, Karon Eugene, Trey Martin and more.

Houston is also a finalist for four-star cornerback Kameron Roberson, a Cypress, TX native who could look to follow a similar path to Bolden and stay home with the Cougars.

Time will tell how things play out for the rest of Houston's 2027 class.