Houston Football Announces Another Kickoff Time/Network For a Big 12 Game

The Houston Cougars football season is now set to begin in just over three months, and the schedule has been highly anticipated. The Cougars are expected to be major contenders in the Big 12 this season and have further improved their squad.

Houston won 10 games last season, a bowl game, and finished in the top 25. The Cougars are expected to be ranked at the start of the season, and every Big 12 game will be vitally important for their chances to play in the conference championship.

The schedule does feature some big-time matchups, and more of the kickoff times and networks have been released over the past few weeks. Another time came out for Houston's road matchup against Colorado on Nov. 13. That game is one of two Friday nights for the Cougars.

Kickoff for Houston vs Colorado Set

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws the ball during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston will take on Colorado on 9:15 p.m. CST on Friday, Nov. 13 in Boulder. The game will be aired on ESPN. Now both of Houston's Friday night games have been completely scheduled.

This is Houston's 10th game on its schedule and its seventh Big 12 matchup. It's also the fifth road game for the Cougars. This late Friday night lights showdown could play a big role in Houston's quest for a Big 12 championship.

Late night showdown in the Rockies🏔️



🗓️: November 13

⏰: 9:15pm CT

📍: Boulder, CO

📺: ESPN#GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/79PHJJlSXO — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) May 29, 2026

Houston will more than likely be favored in this game, but nothing will be easy against coach Deion Sanders' group. Colorado had a disappointing 3-9 season last year, good for second-worst in the Big 12. The Buffaloes will be looking to improve this time around and avenge the loss from last season.

The Cougars beat Colorado in the Big 12 season opener last year at TDECU Stadium 36-20. It was the first sign that the 2025 season might be different for Houston, and it was indeed a complete turnaround. Houston had three rushing touchdowns and forced two interceptions.

Four games have now been completely scheduled for Houston, including both Friday nights. Houston will face Texas Tech in the Big 12 season opener on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. on FOX.

The first two games of the season for Houston were also finalized on Wednesday. The Cougars will open the season at 11 a.m. on Sept. 5 against Oregon State at home on ESPN. In week two, Houston will face Southern at home and that will kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Houston has been given some favorable time slots so far.