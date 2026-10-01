Houston Leads the Entire Country in One Stunning Offensive Stat

The No. 20 Houston Cougars offense has been great thus far, and there is one major reason why they have been so great.

The Cougars have been extremely effective on 3rd down. This has made the Houston offense among the hardest to defend.

Houston Leads the Country in 3rd Down Efficiency

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman rolls out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Southern University Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On 45 third downs so far this season, Houston has converted 32, a 71.1% clip.

This makes Houston the No. 1 team in the nation in third-down efficiency. The top-10 percentages show just how good the Cougars have been in this area:



1. Houston: 71.1%

2. Kansas State: 65.0%

3. BYU: 61.3%

4. Texas State: 60.0%

5. USC: 56.1%

6. Arizona: 56.0%

7. Miami: 55.6%

8. North Texas: 54.9%

9. Utah: 54.2%

10. Nebraska: 54.0%

The drop-off between Houston and Kansas State is pretty significant at 6.1%. The drop-off between those two and the others gets even bigger, at almost 9.8%. The Cougars rank 11th in yards per game with 505.8 and second in the Big 12.

Even with a struggling secondary, Houston has looked great thanks to its effective offense. And arguably the most important down of a drive, third down, is where they have been very good. First down and second down are undeniably huge, but only one down can lead to punts if it isn't converted - third down.

What Makes Houston So Hard to Defend?

What has made the Cougars so hard to defend on third-down anyway? Well, that would be a capable running back room and Conner Weigman.

First, the Cougars can hand the ball off on third down and hope to get a first down. Makhi Hughes offers a big, physical back for the offense to use on short downs and distances.

Even better, however, has been the quarterback, Weigman. Defending a pocket passer (which Weigman is not) is much easier on third down, especially on 3rd and long. The defense can probably count on him not to roll out of the pocket and move the sticks with his legs. The defense can guess pass and prepare accordingly.

A dual threat, however, makes life a lot harder for a defense on third down. Many defenders must keep their eyes on the QB, which is hard in man-to-man coverage when they're covering receivers. If a defense plays zone coverage, they risk the QB finding a soft part of the zone for an easy first down. Plus, the defense often has to use a QB spy when defending a dual threat, where a linebacker's job is to keep his eyes on the QB.

Houston QB Conner Weigman passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he rolls out of the pocket and runs, the spy has to track him down and tackle him. Unfortunately for the defense, though, a spy makes it harder to defend the pass because it takes one defender out of pass coverage. And of course, having a smart offensive coordinator and a smart QB is critical on third down.

Football is a game of chess between the defenders and the offense. On a third down & 12, it's easier to defend because a pass is very likely coming the defense's way. However, on third down & 2, it's hard to anticipate exactly what the offense will do.

If the defense blitzes and the offense runs the ball, then the defensive coordinator probably made the right decision because that is likely an easy stop. But if the defense blitzes, the QB can throw into soft coverage or even run outside the pocket. So far in 2026, Weigman and Co. have been genius on third down. They've thrown, run, and ran designed QB runs. Weigman has looked more shifty in 2026, so those designed QB runs have been extremely effective on third down, too.

All in all, the Cougars are excelling in an area they want to excel in. If the offense keeps rolling, it alone can lead Houston to some exciting wins. This stat is the kind of stat coaches dream about dominating.