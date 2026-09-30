Houston QB Conner Weigman Earns Two Weekly Awards After Stellar Performance

The Houston Cougars offense has really taken off to start the 2026 season. Big things were expected of the unit that featured some key returners and talented acquisitions from the transfer portal.

The biggest reason why Houston has shone as the No. 1 scoring and No. 2 total offense in the Big 12 is senior quarterback Conner Weigman. The healthy offseason and having the same offensive coordinator for the second straight year have allowed Weigman to take his game to the next level.

While Houston has only faced one Big 12 team so far, it's clear that Weigman looks more comfortable and is stronger when throwing. Weigman has put up some impressive numbers so far this season, and he put on a show on the road at Georgia Southern in Week 4.

Weigman received two national weekly awards for his performance.

Houston's Weigman Impressing

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman was named to the Manning Award Stars of the Week list as well as the Davey O'Brien Great Eight on Monday after his special six-touchdown game at Georgia Southern. Weigman went 17 out of 22 (77 percent completion) for 239 yards and four passing touchdowns.

The Cypress, Texas native also ran in for two rushing touchdowns and 14 yards on the ground. This was the first time in Weigman's career that he had multiple passing and rushing touchdowns in the same game. It was also the first time in his collegiate career that Weigman had at least three passing touchdowns in three straight games.

This was likely the best game of his Houston career besides the Texas Bowl against LSU. It was also a career high in single-game touchdowns for Weigman, with six. The next closest was five touchdowns against West Virginia last year. He also had five touchdowns against New Mexico in 2023 as a Texas A&M Aggie.

The former five-star prospect posted a 93.1 passer rating in Week 4 that led the Big 12 and ranked third among FBS quarterbacks. Weigman's six touchdowns also led all FBS players this past week. Weigman has 14 total touchdowns through the first four games of the year, which is also the third most in FBS.

He has thrown 11 touchdown passes so far, which ties for the most in the Big 12. It's also the fourth most in the FBS. Weigman only has one interception to go along with it.

Weigman was one of eight quarterbacks who made it to the Manning Award Stars of the Week list. That also included the likes of Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Alabama's Keelon Russell and Oregon's Dylan Raiola. All four of these players made the Davey O'Brien Great 8 as well. That list also featured Drew Mestemaker of Oklahoma State and Kamario Taylor of Mississippi State.