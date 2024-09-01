Houston loses to UNLV 27-7 in Willie Fritz's debut
The University of Houston Cougars football team endured a tough 27-7 loss to the UNLV Rebels in their home season opener on Saturday evening.
It marked a challenging start for Houston, as the Cougars went scoreless through the first three quarters, trailing 14-0 at halftime. The Cougars' lone score came in the final minute of the fourth quarter when wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV managed a 2-yard touchdown, narrowing the deficit to 27-7. However, this late effort was not enough to overcome a sluggish offensive performance.
This game marked Houston's second season in the Big 12 Conference and the debut of new head coach Willie Fritz. Fritz, who took over after Dana Holgorsen’s departure in November 2023, is the reigning two-time American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. Despite his accolades, Fritz's first game at the helm was a disappointment, with the Cougars struggling on both sides of the ball.
Fritz expressed his dismay, saying, “Very disappointing. I thought we’d play better than that. I did a poor coaching job as a head coach. Poor job by my assistant coaches and poor job playing. I didn’t see much good out there.”
UNLV's quarterback, Matthew Sluka, played a crucial role in the Rebels' victory. Sluka threw for 71 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 59 yards. Although he completed just 6 of 13 passes, his two touchdown passes to Jacob De Jesus in the first half helped UNLV establish a 14-0 lead at halftime. Sluka's ability to manage the game effectively was praised by UNLV head coach Barry Odom, who noted Sluka’s smart decision-making and efficiency.
“We’ve got a number of playmakers on that side of the ball,” Odom said, emphasizing the importance of Sluka’s playmaking ability and his role in distributing the ball efficiently.
Houston’s offensive struggles were evident, with the Cougars managing only 59 yards in the first half and converting just 2 of 15 third-down attempts throughout the game. Senior quarterback Donovan Smith, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, had a challenging outing against his hometown team, and despite his experience as a starter, he could not find a rhythm against the Rebels' defense.
On the defensive side, the Cougars had some bright moments, including two interceptions by Jalen Catalon, one of which was returned for a 36-yard touchdown in the third quarter. However, these defensive highlights were not enough to compensate for the offensive woes.
Looking ahead, the Cougars face a tough challenge in Week 2 as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners on the road. The game is set for 6:45 p.m. on September 7, where Houston will look to rebound from their disappointing season opener.