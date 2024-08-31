Willie Fritz's four-word motto represents a new era in Houston
Willie Fritz took over in Houston and is brought a seismic shift in culture and expectations for the Cougars. As he prepares for his first Power Four season, Fritz expressed playing hard and disciplined football; encapsulated by his motto, "Play Through The Whistle" (P.T.T.W.). This approach is not just a saying but a live-by code that Fritz has carried throughout his 32-year coaching career, impacting every aspect of his team's operations.
Fritz's coaching philosophy centers on effort and discipline, values he instills in his players daily. “People think that’s just a given, that guys are going to play hard. It’s not,” Fritz told the Houston Chronicle, underscoring his belief that effort must be taught, monitored, and expected. At Houston, he is implementing this approach through rigorous grading of effort and setting high expectations for every player. His commitment to detail extends beyond the field; Fritz actively monitors players' hydration, nutrition, and overall workload, using data to fine-tune every aspect of preparation.
The changes Fritz has brought are visible throughout the program, from the way practices are conducted to how players interact. He insists on using every available resource, even going so far as to have motivational graphics displayed on video boards. Off the field, Fritz ensures players attend classes and encourages team bonding in unique ways, such as yoga sessions before games and intermingling during team meals to foster unity among different position groups.
One of Fritz's key goals is to instill a disciplined mindset, encapsulated in another of his sayings: “Coogs don’t beat the Coogs.” This mantra emphasizes eliminating self-inflicted mistakes—like penalties and mental errors—that can derail a team. Such discipline was lacking under former coach Dana Holgorsen, and Fritz is determined to correct it, stressing that controlling the controllable is essential for success.
Fritz's track record speaks volumes about his ability to transform programs. He’s won at every level, from junior college national titles to turning Tulane from a 2-10 team into a conference champion and New Year’s Six bowl winner. Now at 64, Fritz has finally landed his first major job at Houston, and he is making the most of it by overhauling the roster with 36 transfers and setting a new tone for the team.
Players have embraced Fritz's demanding but rewarding approach. Safety Kentrell Webb, who played under Fritz at Tulane, has described the coach's emphasis on spreading a positive, energetic culture, from high-fives before and after practice to maintaining high energy in meetings. This commitment to culture and discipline has reinvigorated the team, with Cougars players expressing renewed belief in their potential under Fritz’s leadership.
As Houston gears up for the season opener against UNLV, Fritz’s presence is already making a profound impact, promising a new era of disciplined, hard-nosed Cougars football.