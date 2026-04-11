Houston Makes Final Three For Premier In-State OL Recruit

The Houston Cougars found success on the football field last season, and now, with some key pieces returning, are looking to snowball those results into returning the program to being one of the premier programs in the state.

As they look to build for their future, a big part of that involves the recruiting trail, a big piece of head coach Willie Fritz's plan to return the Cougars to what they once were.

They are looking to continue their hot streak as they have made the top three for Hudson Whitenight, one of the premier offensive linemen from the Lone Star State. Houston Cougars on SI caught up with him to learn more about his recruitment.

Texas Football is King

Hudson Whitenight with the Houston Cougars coaching staff | Hudson Whitenight (@WhitenightHud1) on X

Whitenight is one of the premier offensive linemen in the country and is a significant target for the Cougars. Landing him won't be easy, though, as they face two of their fellow conference opponents for his commitment: the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears. He is high on the Cougars, though, and loves what Fritz is building there.

"UH has an amazing coaching staff from Coach Fritz to Coach Nagle and Coach Naghavi and has such amazing facilities," Whitenight tells Houston Cougars on SI. "They are really trying to keep the best players from Texas in Texas and that is what is exciting."

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect is a highly sought-after player, ranking as the number 82 offensive tackle in the country, and a top 150 player from the Lone Star State. His frame will allow him to play in the interior, but if he continues to grow, he could be a dominant tackle with his footwork and ability to deliver a punch at the line of scrimmage.

The Cougars are making a big push for him, with the staff playing a critical role in landing him. Whitenight says his conversations have gone well, and that is part of the reason the Cougars have made the final three for him. He has yet to schedule his official visit, but plans to be at all three schools after his spring football is finished.

"The entire staff has been talking to me and letting me know how I’d be a key part of the program which is great to hear." Whitenight says.

As it stands now, the Cougars have the fourth-best class in the conference and 40th in the country. They have six commits currently but have yet to land their first offensive lineman in the cycle, and they're looking to change that as they continue to make a significant push for Whitenight.