Houston Wins Massive In-State Battle for Top Recruit

The Houston Cougars are a completely different program under Willie Fritz. Swaying away from the days of being a pushover in a recruiting hotbed, and becoming major players on the recruiting trail.

The last rest installment of that comes from the Cougars' newest recruit, Cael Thigpen, an elite edge defender in the 2027 cycle who made his commitment to the Cougars on X two days ago.

As the Cougars begin to establish themself as a major player on the recruiting trail, other top recruits could be paying attention to what is going on in Houston and decide to join in on what Fritz is building over there.

Staying Home

Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Thigpen is ranked as a three-star edge defender in the class, listed as the number 90-ranked recruit at his position in the country, and the number 123 overall from the Lone Star State. Standing at 6-foot-2, 218 pounds, he has the speed of the edge and a body frame that will allow him to put on more muscle as he steps on campus.

For the Houston native, it was easy for him to pick the Cougars to remain close to home, but it was still a big win for Fritz and his staff, as Thigpen was heavily recruited by the Texas Longhorns and their conference foe, the Baylor Bears.

After a long and thought out plan, my family and I have decided to 100% commit to @UHCougarFB! I would like to thank the coaches for blessing me with this opportunity, and believing in me. @cjrecruiting2 @CoachWEFritz @CoachRoss___ @wesley_fritz @JayGirdner @Casey_Smithson pic.twitter.com/paeeyajeEZ — Cael Thigpen (@caelthigpen) March 29, 2026

Rivals had even previously put in a crystal ball prediction for the Jersey Village High School prospect to commit to the Bears, who were viewed as the front-runners during his recruitment. He visited the Cougars at the end of January and even met with the Longhorns this month, but in the end, it was Fritz and co. who emerged victorious in the pursuit.

Since taking over, Fritz has proven he is still able to recruit with the best of them. After landing the number one quarterback of last year's cycle, he's still setting out to prove that it wasn't a fluke, and the Cougars are here to stay when it comes to poaching some of the elite talent in the state of Texas.

Thigpen makes the third commitment of the 2027 cycle, joining three-star wide receiver Mo Poko and three-star defensive lineman Raiden Cook. With over a month to go until official visits begin for the cycle, the Cougars are already positioning themselves to land some of their top targets and build on their class, which is currently ranked sixth in the Big 12.